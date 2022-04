Digitally-Wild McLaren P959 Hypercar Thinks Tulip Dreams Are Natural Habitats

Case in point, London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, decided he could not just abandon his P959 to a septic studio environment. But wait, what is a P959 , to begin with, one might ask.So, late last month the pixel master decided to mesmerize us with the reveal of a very personal McLaren-inspired project. It was created as a futuristic design proposal for a possible Speedtail successor, but it also held a dear connection with an extremely specific moment from Bruce McLaren’s glorious Formula One past.As such, diehard fans will easily recognize the P959 reference as a direct tribute to his very first F1 Grand Prix victory. And it was digitally materialized in the form of an older creative project based on a different concept that got a second lease of life with the renewed vision of a futuristic-looking two-door McLaren Coupe with sleek aero works, a hugely elongated tail, as well as swooping yet edgy style.With that, we thought the studio rendering story would come to a natural CGI conclusion . But we were poetically mistaken, as it turns out. So, after the virtual artist cycled his Lady Spring connections through a stunningly outrageous Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4 with protruding twin-turbochargers, he came up with a purple tulip dream.No, seriously, we are not kidding, just swing a look at the two posts embedded below. The first one has the Prancing Horse looking like a yard find that just went through its first proper wash and detailing job in decades. Meanwhile, the second spring-infused digital creation is way more poetical and has the McLaren P959 enjoying an entire field of tulips as if it ate an entire batch of Dutch weed cookies...