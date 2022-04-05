Digitally-Wild McLaren P959 Hypercar Thinks Tulip Dreams Are Natural Habitats

There is nothing wrong with being a workaholic if one knows how to properly take advantage of certain safety valves. And that is entirely valid for virtual automotive content creators as well.
Case in point, London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, decided he could not just abandon his P959 to a septic studio environment. But wait, what is a P959, to begin with, one might ask.
So, late last month the pixel master decided to mesmerize us with the reveal of a very personal McLaren-inspired project. It was created as a futuristic design proposal for a possible Speedtail successor, but it also held a dear connection with an extremely specific moment from Bruce McLaren’s glorious Formula One past.
As such, diehard fans will easily recognize the P959 reference as a direct tribute to his very first F1 Grand Prix victory. And it was digitally materialized in the form of an older creative project based on a different concept that got a second lease of life with the renewed vision of a futuristic-looking two-door McLaren Coupe with sleek aero works, a hugely elongated tail, as well as swooping yet edgy style.
With that, we thought the studio rendering story would come to a natural CGI conclusion. But we were poetically mistaken, as it turns out. So, after the virtual artist cycled his Lady Spring connections through a stunningly outrageous Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4 with protruding twin-turbochargers, he came up with a purple tulip dream.
No, seriously, we are not kidding, just swing a look at the two posts embedded below. The first one has the Prancing Horse looking like a yard find that just went through its first proper wash and detailing job in decades. Meanwhile, the second spring-infused digital creation is way more poetical and has the McLaren P959 enjoying an entire field of tulips as if it ate an entire batch of Dutch weed cookies...
