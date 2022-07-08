Ford Everest Not Getting a European Cousin, VW Amarok-Based SUV Isn't Happening

Were you perhaps hoping that Volkswagen would eventually expand its high-riding portfolio with an SUV based on the new generation Amarok? Keep dreaming, as it won’t happen.
In theory, the German car firm does have everything required to make an Amarok-based SUV. After all, the pickup is built on the same platform as the new Ford Ranger, and that one has given birth to the Everest. However, they are more concentrated on giving their customers various accessories for the truck, and not a second body style.
“It’s always an idea also to set up a robust SUV based on the pickup, but we do think that the setup of the pickup is currently best delivering value to our customers,” said Lars Krause, VW Commercial Vehicles’ board member for marketing, quoted by CarExpert. “This means we are also offering accessories like a hardtop – this will be available also from the beginning. So, we are delivering extra customer value, and this is why we are focusing on the pickup.”
Unveiled yesterday, July 7, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok wants to continue where its predecessor left off, offering a similar premium flair. It is a body-on-frame model that can tow up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs), with a longer wheelbase than the old one and improved off-roading credentials. The payload has also increased from 1,000 to 1,160 kg (2,205-2,557 lbs), and it can store another 350 kg (772 lbs) on the roof.
Depending on the market, the new Amarok is offered with various engines. The 2.0-liter turbodiesel, rated at 150 ps (148 hp), is on the list, and so is the 170 ps (168 hp / 125 kW) version of the same unit, and a bi-turbo with 209 ps (206 hp / 154 kW). The 3.0-liter V6 low-revving mills develop 241 and 250 ps (238/246 hp / 177/184 kW), and a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost is obviously on deck too, with 302 ps (298 hp / 222 kW). All variants get a ten-speed automatic gearbox, save for the lower spec models that are offered with a manual.
“It’s always an idea also to set up a robust SUV based on the pickup, but we do think that the setup of the pickup is currently best delivering value to our customers,” said Lars Krause, VW Commercial Vehicles’ board member for marketing, quoted by CarExpert. “This means we are also offering accessories like a hardtop – this will be available also from the beginning. So, we are delivering extra customer value, and this is why we are focusing on the pickup.”
Unveiled yesterday, July 7, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok wants to continue where its predecessor left off, offering a similar premium flair. It is a body-on-frame model that can tow up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs), with a longer wheelbase than the old one and improved off-roading credentials. The payload has also increased from 1,000 to 1,160 kg (2,205-2,557 lbs), and it can store another 350 kg (772 lbs) on the roof.
Depending on the market, the new Amarok is offered with various engines. The 2.0-liter turbodiesel, rated at 150 ps (148 hp), is on the list, and so is the 170 ps (168 hp / 125 kW) version of the same unit, and a bi-turbo with 209 ps (206 hp / 154 kW). The 3.0-liter V6 low-revving mills develop 241 and 250 ps (238/246 hp / 177/184 kW), and a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost is obviously on deck too, with 302 ps (298 hp / 222 kW). All variants get a ten-speed automatic gearbox, save for the lower spec models that are offered with a manual.