2023 Volkswagen Amarok Unveiled With Up to 298 HP, It's Also a Larger, Posher Beast

Dear mid-size pickup truck enthusiasts, if you liked what the 2023 Ford Ranger has to offer but would never get caught in a Blue Oval vehicle, there’s great news. The ‘brother from another mother’ 2023 VW Amarok has officially arrived.
For the time being, it has been unveiled online, complete with the first details and specifications (we have a chunky PDF file embedded below for all the goodies). But the good news is that we are not going to have to wait long for its actual market release (in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, parts of Africa, and the Middle East), which has been scheduled for sometime before the end of the year.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is pretty darn proud of their Ford Ranger… err, sorry, “charismatic” Amarok and promises a direct link to VW design DNA, a posher cockpit with a mix of analog and digital controls, plus more than 20 new driver assistance and safety systems to make “driving even more effortless,” as well as a complete family of options.
For example, the LED headlights and Adaptive Cruise Control arrive as standard with the ‘Amarok’ trim level. Then owners can dial up to Life, Style, and equal top versions PanAmericana (for off-road aficionados) and Aventura (on-road focus). The latter two include perks such as leather trim or the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, among others.
The mid-size pickup truck comes with increased length and a longer wheelbase for a comfortable and roomier cabin, plus the new generation will launch in four-door DoubleCab and two-door SingleCab configurations. There are also two new all-wheel-drive systems (with dedicated modes), and a host of five turbocharged engines (both gasoline and diesel) with powers ranging from 148 to 298 horsepower.
Naturally, with all the above being said, we can easily expect the second iteration of the Volkswagen Amarok to cost an arm and a leg more compared to the outgoing model. Alas, by how much it will be costlier remains to be seen – probably closer to the market release VW will also update the story with exact pricing details.
