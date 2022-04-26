2023 Volkswagen Amarok Fails to Hide Ford Ranger DNA, Will Get Five Engine Choices

More on this:

1 Up Close and Personal With the VW ID. Buzz, a Retro Styled EV That Lives Up to the Hype

2 Widebody Polo Digital Project Goes Beyond Pocket Rocket With Audi R8 V10 Swap

3 Greek Island Continues EV Switch, First Customer Deliveries Take Place

4 Volkswagen Golf R Faces Toyota GR Yaris on the Track, It's Tighter Than You Think

5 Volkswagen Taos Basecamp Edition: The Awesome German 4x4 Concept You Can't Buy