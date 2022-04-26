2023 Volkswagen Amarok Fails to Hide Ford Ranger DNA, Will Get Five Engine Choices

Back in March 2019, the Volkswagen Group confirmed that its next-generation pickup will be produced in collaboration with the Ford Motor Company. More specifically, the Amarok and Ranger will be identical in pretty much every respect except for the badging and styling. The range-topping V6 of the Ranger Raptor is also understood to be a Ford exclusive.
5,350 millimeters (210.6 inches) long and 3,270 millimeters (128.7 inches) in terms of wheelbase, the American-German pickup is longer than its long-running predecessor. Introduced in 2010, the first generation sold more than 830,000 units in Europe, South America, Oceania, as well as South Africa.
Speaking of which, the redesigned truck will be produced in South Africa. The company doesn’t mention which assembly plant will be tasked with the Amarok, but chances are that it’s Silverton in Pretoria where Ford makes the Ranger. Also worthy of note, the Ranger is manufactured in Thailand as well. For the U.S. market, the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne is where the T6.2 will be assembled on the same line as the Bronco off-road SUV.
T6.2 designates an evolution of the T6 platform that underpins the outgoing Ranger. Originally introduced by the Bronco, this architecture features a wholly reworked engine bay that rocks a hydroformed structure. This brings us to the oily bits of the Amarok, which are said to number five options.
From the attached press release: “the engines available will be one petrol (make that gasoline in American English) and up to four different diesels with four to six cylinders and cubic capacities of 2.0 to 3.0 liters with rear-wheel drive, on-demand all-wheel drive, or permanent all-wheel drive.”
It’s funny how Volkswagen refrains from spelling out how many cubic centimeters the gasoline option has, but we all know it’s 2.3 liters. The EcoBoost four-pot turbo has proven itself a very capable engine in the North American pickup truck, and it should serve the Amarok well as well. As for the turbo diesels, make that 2.0-liter EcoBlue and 3.0-liter Power Stroke.
Being the Volkswagen Group, it’s easy to imagine the engine covers reading TSI for the gasoline-fueled lump and TDI for the oil burners. Of course, transmission options will range from six-speed manual and automatic for lesser engines and ten-speed automatic for the remainder.
Speaking of which, the redesigned truck will be produced in South Africa. The company doesn’t mention which assembly plant will be tasked with the Amarok, but chances are that it’s Silverton in Pretoria where Ford makes the Ranger. Also worthy of note, the Ranger is manufactured in Thailand as well. For the U.S. market, the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne is where the T6.2 will be assembled on the same line as the Bronco off-road SUV.
T6.2 designates an evolution of the T6 platform that underpins the outgoing Ranger. Originally introduced by the Bronco, this architecture features a wholly reworked engine bay that rocks a hydroformed structure. This brings us to the oily bits of the Amarok, which are said to number five options.
From the attached press release: “the engines available will be one petrol (make that gasoline in American English) and up to four different diesels with four to six cylinders and cubic capacities of 2.0 to 3.0 liters with rear-wheel drive, on-demand all-wheel drive, or permanent all-wheel drive.”
It’s funny how Volkswagen refrains from spelling out how many cubic centimeters the gasoline option has, but we all know it’s 2.3 liters. The EcoBoost four-pot turbo has proven itself a very capable engine in the North American pickup truck, and it should serve the Amarok well as well. As for the turbo diesels, make that 2.0-liter EcoBlue and 3.0-liter Power Stroke.
Being the Volkswagen Group, it’s easy to imagine the engine covers reading TSI for the gasoline-fueled lump and TDI for the oil burners. Of course, transmission options will range from six-speed manual and automatic for lesser engines and ten-speed automatic for the remainder.