The Ford SUV That You Cannot Buy in the U.S. and Europe Gets Detailed for Australia

Almost two months ago, Ford unveiled the all-new Everest, announcing at the same time that they will only launch it in the Asia-Pacific Region, Africa, and Australia. Fast-forward to the present day, and they have confirmed its specifications for Australia.
Set to be offered in four trim levels, the Ambiente, Trend, Sport, and Platinum, with pricing to be announced in due course, the 2023 Ford Everest will be available with a choice of two diesel engines. The 2.0-liter bi-turbo unit produces 154 kW (209 ps / 206 hp) at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm, and the turbo’d 3.0-liter V6 is rated at 184 kW (250 ps / 247 hp) at 3,250 rpm, and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) at 1,750-2,250 rpm.
Both versions feature a ten-speed automatic transmission channeling the thrust to the rear wheels in the Ambiente and Trend. The four-wheel drive system is available across the range and uses an electronically-controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case with different driving modes. Depending on the specification, these are the Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Sand, and Mud/Ruts, with the 4x2 vehicles having to make do without the latter two.
Choosing the Ambiente version of the 2023 Ford Everest will get you LED DRLs and taillights, front fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging pad, 8-speaker audio, built-in navigation, remote engine start, and a generous selection of safety gear.
The Trend adds privacy rear windows, power tailgate, 18-inch wheels, leather-accented seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, front floor mats, 12-inch infotainment screen, and seating for seven.
Featuring black exterior accents, 3D lettering on the hood in the same shade, 20-inch alloys with matching spare, ‘Sport’ embossing inside, exclusive leather-accented seats, different trim, heated and cooled front seats with more electric adjustment for the driver, and a 10-speaker audio, the Sport is the next best thing to the Platinum.
Opting for the range-topper will get you 21-inch wheels, satin chrome accents on the outside, Matrix LED headlights with auto levelling, panoramic roof, plastic underbody protection with steel being available as a no-cost-option when ordering it with the available 18-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires, 12.4-inch digital dials, premium audio, 360-degree camera system, and several other things.
