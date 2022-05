Young Bob Buys Chevy K5 Blazer for $1,800, Wild Discovery Raises Valuation to $350,000

SUV

We’ve read or heard these stories a hundred times. One guy buys a cabinet or a bed or a car and soon discovers a treasure hidden inside. Maybe some of them are true, but most of them remain a dream that will never happen. Bob Bianchi's is a different story, not only because his treasure was in plain sight, but also because it came true.Back in 1971, Bob responded to a classified ad in the Penny Saver offering a Chevy K5 Blazer to the first person to show up on Friday with $1,800. He was the first in line and drove off with the green two-door Blazer. We don’t know if Bianchi ever dreamed of finding a hidden treasure, but he sure did. Years later, Bob discovered the green Blazer was originally owned by Hollywood star Steve McQueen . Theis now for sale at Mecum with a valuation of $350,000-375,000. If that’s not a treasure I don’t know what it is.According to Bianchi’s findings, the Blazer was purchased by Steve McQueen /Solar Productions in December 1969, along with four other Chevrolets for his Baja race team. The truck is believed to have been used as a tow vehicle for Baja races and it was modified accordingly to better suit the job. This includes Positraction front and rear differentials and a four-headlight grille sourced from a GMC Jimmy for additional light in the desert.Apart from that and the roll bar, the K5 Blazer is fairly stock , being powered by a 350-ci (5.7-liter) engine mated to a TH350 transmission. The engine features factory air conditioning and a set of Edelbrock valve covers. Back in 1970, this baby had a $3,000 price tag. Right now, Bob Bianchi expects to sell it for 120 times the original price.