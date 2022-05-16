Young Bob Buys Chevy K5 Blazer for $1,800, Wild Discovery Raises Valuation to $350,000

Many people dream of getting rich by finding a treasure, but for Bob Bianchi, the dream came true. He bought a used Chevy K5 Blazer in 1971 and has kept it ever since. At some point, Bob discovered that the vehicle was originally owned by Steve McQueen. Now, the SUV is valued at $350,000 and is up for grabs at Mecum’s Indy 2022 auction this weekend.
We’ve read or heard these stories a hundred times. One guy buys a cabinet or a bed or a car and soon discovers a treasure hidden inside. Maybe some of them are true, but most of them remain a dream that will never happen. Bob Bianchi's is a different story, not only because his treasure was in plain sight, but also because it came true.
Back in 1971, Bob responded to a classified ad in the Penny Saver offering a Chevy K5 Blazer to the first person to show up on Friday with $1,800. He was the first in line and drove off with the green two-door Blazer. We don’t know if Bianchi ever dreamed of finding a hidden treasure, but he sure did. Years later, Bob discovered the green Blazer was originally owned by Hollywood star Steve McQueen. The SUV is now for sale at Mecum with a valuation of $350,000-375,000. If that’s not a treasure I don’t know what it is.
According to Bianchi’s findings, the Blazer was purchased by Steve McQueen/Solar Productions in December 1969, along with four other Chevrolets for his Baja race team. The truck is believed to have been used as a tow vehicle for Baja races and it was modified accordingly to better suit the job. This includes Positraction front and rear differentials and a four-headlight grille sourced from a GMC Jimmy for additional light in the desert.
Apart from that and the roll bar, the K5 Blazer is fairly stock, being powered by a 350-ci (5.7-liter) engine mated to a TH350 transmission. The engine features factory air conditioning and a set of Edelbrock valve covers. Back in 1970, this baby had a $3,000 price tag. Right now, Bob Bianchi expects to sell it for 120 times the original price.
