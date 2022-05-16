Young Bob Buys Chevy K5 Blazer for $1,800, Wild Discovery Raises Valuation to $350,000

Many people dream of getting rich by finding a treasure, but for Bob Bianchi, the dream came true. He bought a used Chevy K5 Blazer in 1971 and has kept it ever since. At some point, Bob discovered that the vehicle was originally owned by Steve McQueen. Now, the SUV is valued at $350,000 and is up for grabs at Mecum’s Indy 2022 auction this weekend.

9 photos