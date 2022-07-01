Relieve the 4th of July Vibes Daily With This Classic, Custom 1989 Chevy 3500 Dually

Not long now, and the extended 4th of July weekend celebrations will take the nation by storm. But for those who might be a little late for the party, here is something on the cheap for your massive barbeque-hauling duties.
Nothing screams more Americana than a big Detroit Three pickup truck. So, how about doubling all that with a classic Chevy 3500 that is both humongous and gloriously cheap at the same time? And no worries about finding one so close to all those Independence Day fireworks and barbeque parties because here is one unit already sitting proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
This humongous GMT400-series dually is said to be of the “big and beautiful, holy custom!” variety, according to the classic and modern used car dealership. It naturally screams of roaring 1980s from every angle and plays the vintage all-white with maroon graphics style card, as the livery (which is sprinkled with a little bit of silver for good measure) runs the entire length of the truck.
Bespoke touches – at least some of the most obvious ones – include a chrome bull bar with grills-centered rectangular auxiliary lights, a front air dam, full-length running boards, fiberglass rear tire bed extensions, custom chrome bumpers, as well as a roof that is riddled with quirky features. Those would come in handy when trying to stand out in a custom truck crowd, of course, with a little bit of help from air horns, cab lights, sun visor, and others.
But wait, there is more, as we also have unique elements inside. The cabin includes a six-inch color TV for the rear passengers, as well as the mandatory CB radio to bode well for the classically-styled crimson bucket seats up front and bench tucked in the back. Last, but not least, there is also the issue of having enough power to move the 84,010-mile (135,201 km) behemoth – but that is diligently covered with help from the 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine and an automatic transmission.
Oh, and let us not forget about the issue of pricing: this one is also a little treat on its own, considering the asking quotation of merely $22,900.
