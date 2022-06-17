“Bumblebee” 1973 Chevy Camaro 350CI Isn't an Original Z/28 Yet Nobody Will Mind

Sure, there might be some Michael Bay fatigue after five live-action Transformers blockbusters but luckily the producers hit the reset button back in 2018 with Travis Knight’s Bumblebee. So, better prepare your cosplay costumes and fashion accessories because we have already found you a ride.
Right now, probably everyone would like to forget about the murky Bay-filming style and irreverent jokes (in a family action movie!) that plagued the five Transformers installments and deprived us of some of the greatest car and robot heroes this planet has ever seen. But there is a little glimmer of hope now that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. (of The Land and Creed II fame) and set for theatrical release about a year from the moment of writing, on June 9th, 2023.
And I am boasting about this new entry into the franchise because the cute and clogged Bumblebee has dropped the VW Beetle act from the previous movie and is assuming the usual persona of a modified yellow and black second-generation 1970s classic Chevrolet Camaro. No, it is not this car, which, in turn resides proudly in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars – the movie unit has all-terrain extensions.
Alas, this real-world yellow and black-striped Camaro Z/28 tribute is not far away because it also features its modifications. So, just to be straight, this is not an actual Z/28, as it was originally painted in a paler code “56” Chamois. It does sport the original 350ci V8 engine and features perks such as a Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, along with factory AC (“blows cold,” they say), manifolds, dual exhaust with aftermarket mufflers, and more.
The odometer now shows 77,379 miles (124,529 km) of the nasty “actual mileage cannot be verified” variety, so it should be no wonder this ten-bolt with 3:08 Posi rear-end Camaro does not look willing to break the bank when asked about the classic car dealership’s quotation of exactly $39,500. Is it too much or just right, that is for you next to decide.
