First-Time Racer in 1972 Datsun 240Z Pulls Surprise Wins at Race Event, Loses in Final

Very few classic Japanese cars hold as much acclaim or following as the Datsun 240Z or Nissan Fairlady Z. The 240Z's fanboyism was evident with the return of the Nissan Z coupe sports car. Its sleek design, advanced engineering, and affordable pricing made it irresistible. Fred of 1320video YouTube Channel featured a street racing 240Z, yes, the type that would make purists choke on their drink in disgust.
Fred had traveled to Sacramento for the 'Boddie's No Excuses' Final Chapter race, and one of the main attractions was a yellow 1972 Datsun 240Z.
"You know, I just figured I'd come out and try my hand with these guys. I know I am not as fast as these guys on their playing field, but I said screw it, I'm going to come out and give it a shake and see what we can do with this old girl," the 240Z owner said.
1320 Video has featured him in their Mexico films, and it was a bit of a shocker when Fred spotted him at the Boddie's No Excuses Final Chapter race in Sacramento.
This 240Z isn't your ordinary Japanese classic. According to the owner, it packs a 427 ci small block Ford engine with a 118 mm single turbo. It's his first time racing in such an event and running radials, and based on his test runs, it was a total mess. The car hooked up and did a power wheelie – he's still new to those kinds of stunts.
Even with all the trouble, the Datsun 240Z was lucky enough to get to the finals. It was the first time the driver was running on radials and also the first time performing on a prep track. He lost the final race, but it was an impressive performance, given the odds.
"It was slow. I think I had a few little issues with the car, and you know, it dropped like 10 miles an hour, almost 20 miles an hour. It was crazy," he confessed.
The Datsun 240Z did well for a first-timer. He'll have better luck next time if he comes prepared. Check out the video below for more of that racing action.
"You know, I just figured I'd come out and try my hand with these guys. I know I am not as fast as these guys on their playing field, but I said screw it, I'm going to come out and give it a shake and see what we can do with this old girl," the 240Z owner said.
1320 Video has featured him in their Mexico films, and it was a bit of a shocker when Fred spotted him at the Boddie's No Excuses Final Chapter race in Sacramento.
This 240Z isn't your ordinary Japanese classic. According to the owner, it packs a 427 ci small block Ford engine with a 118 mm single turbo. It's his first time racing in such an event and running radials, and based on his test runs, it was a total mess. The car hooked up and did a power wheelie – he's still new to those kinds of stunts.
Even with all the trouble, the Datsun 240Z was lucky enough to get to the finals. It was the first time the driver was running on radials and also the first time performing on a prep track. He lost the final race, but it was an impressive performance, given the odds.
"It was slow. I think I had a few little issues with the car, and you know, it dropped like 10 miles an hour, almost 20 miles an hour. It was crazy," he confessed.
The Datsun 240Z did well for a first-timer. He'll have better luck next time if he comes prepared. Check out the video below for more of that racing action.