First-Time Racer in 1972 Datsun 240Z Pulls Surprise Wins at Race Event, Loses in Final

Very few classic Japanese cars hold as much acclaim or following as the Datsun 240Z or Nissan Fairlady Z. The 240Z's fanboyism was evident with the return of the Nissan Z coupe sports car. Its sleek design, advanced engineering, and affordable pricing made it irresistible. Fred of 1320video YouTube Channel featured a street racing 240Z, yes, the type that would make purists choke on their drink in disgust.

