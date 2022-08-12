1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Almost Doesn't Show, But It's a 540ci Dart V8 Monster

As far as classic street muscle cars are concerned, the second-generation Chevy Chevelle Super Sport eagerly qualifies as one of the big General Motors icons of the era. But how about today?
Any of three generations of Chevelles holds a dear spot in the minds and hearts of Chevy enthusiasts, especially when thinking about the flagship 454ci Big-Block Chevy V8 iterations. But in this crazy day and age when nothing seems enough anymore, would that even be large enough to fit current high-performance standards?
Who knows, and this 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 doesn’t even care to respond, as it has graduated from the classic muscle car field into restomod monster territory. This is a “true SS car” that was professionally restored and thoroughly modified, according to the description of the classic and modern car dealership.
Now, it may very well illustrate the very definition of sleeper restomod while it proudly resides dressed up in black over black in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors (GKM). While it is almost inconspicuous from afar, with only the meaty tires shod around the 15-inch Rally steel wheels or the bucket seat safety harness hinting that something is amiss, in earnest this is something that churns out around 825 to 845 horsepower!
Luckily, it will not fall apart to show its 53 years of age because there are just 500 miles (805 km) on the odometer since it was rebuilt for both “show and speed,” with estimated receipts hovering above the $140k mark – if we are to believe the GKM story. Even if we do not, the performance-built 540ci Dart V8 engine (with AFR heads) hooked to a Turbo 400 automatic transmission (with Hurst shifter) will surely have the chance to prove otherwise.
As for the extensive list of highlights, that one needs to be counterbalanced with the massive asking price – the classic and modern car dealership wants no less than $97,900 for this 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS!
