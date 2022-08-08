Low-Mile, One-Owner 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 Might Turn Into Little Summer Gem

Not to be confused with the Pontiac or the original Ferrari that everyone followed, the Mitsubishi GTO was once a cool grand touring sports car that secretly harbored the desire to stand out in the JDM crowd.
Alas, it was ultimately better known by its North American (and global) Mitsubishi 3000GT name that sought to instill fear into the heart and soul of Toyota Supra enthusiasts. By the way, the few fans Mitsubishi still has across the United States might also remember that Chrysler and Mitsubishi also developed the Dodge Stealth (1991 to 1996) as a badge-engineered captive import.
That’s probably rarer than hen’s teeth nowadays, so one might have better luck finding a little hidden gem for the JDM summer with the 3000GT. And a case in point could be made by this crimson example now proudly residing in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, as we are dealing with an example that has just crossed the three-decade classic car threshold.
But the general fact that we are dealing with a vintage 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT is less important than the minute details. For example, this unit is a VR4 that was acquired since new from a dealership in Toledo, OH, and still flaunts an original Monza Red over Black interior to spite Ferrari aficionados. Even better, it has never been modified, has all the original paperwork and delivery materials, plus a single owner through its entire lifetime.
Even better, the current odometer readout counts just 7,812 miles – and that’s around 12,572 original kilometers. Now that we can rest assured no one is giving us bad TMU (total mileage unknown) news, it’s time for the final highlights. Those naturally include the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and five-speed manual transmission powertrain, plus the rather steep $57,900 asking price, among others.
