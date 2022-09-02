2023 Toyota GR Supra With Stick Shift Puts On Virtual Drag Slicks, a Widebody Too

With the fifth-generation GR Supra, Toyota has taken a lot of heat from detractors who did not fancy the JDM blue blood diluted with German BMW Z4 DNA. No worries, fans know how to deflect the hate and make them ‘eat’ their words.
The JDM-flavored sports car scene just got heated some more with the arrival of the 2023 Nissan Z car, yet some can still only think of how the GR Supra is produced in Austria, instead of Japan. Luckily, on the flip side of the coin, this iteration has copiously shown its tuning and modification potential on countless occasions, already.
From nine-second, quarter-mile drag racing monsters to saviors of endangered species, the Toyota GR Supra has it all – including a manual transmission option, as of late. Diehard fans can only think of that since it officially arrived, and it goes the same for virtual automotive artists, apparently. And there is no need to take our CGI word for granted.
A good digital case in point could be made here courtesy of Basel Masri, the Jordanian automotive CGI artist better known as baselvisions on social media, who has decided that he loves all Supras, no matter their allegiance. So, his latest virtual project after a beast of a bagged, twin-turbo G-Class Hot Rod is anything but tame.
Instead, as hinted in the “save the manuals” hashtag, this stick shift Toyota GR Supra has dressed up in crimson and black attire, put on an extreme widebody aerodynamic kit, and got slammed into the CGI dragstrip hall of fame with a nice set of humongous drag slicks! The aggressive makeover is supported by that exaggerated rear wing, so nobody will miss the fact that we are dealing with an irregular, digital track monster!
But you know what? There is still a little something missing to complete the drag racing picture: a nice, tiny, black chute…
