“Baby Ellie” Dodge Challenger Is Dad's Virtual Tribute to Origin, Family Values

Right now, over in the real world, we are at number two out of seven new “Last Call” special models for the Dodge Challenger and Charger series, in ICE-powered form.
After announcing that Challenger and Chargers of the ICE-powered variety will be no more following the end of production for their respective 2023 model years, Dodge quickly pulled the EV rabbit out of the hat with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Then, they also started to keep their ‘Last Call’ promises.
First, with the 2023 Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack with or without Widebody, and then with the 2023 Charger Scat Pack (widebody too) Super Bee. But over across the virtual realm, things were already heated for a long time, and there is almost no Challenger or Charger stone left unturned, as of recently.
From modern Plymouth Road Runner to GTX revivals on the backbones of the Challenger, and from supercharged Charger Daytona Aero Warriors clad in carbon fiber to Utes, anything goes. Still, there was no dad tribute to both his baby girl and to his hometown (Houston, Texas), until now. No worries, that has been taken care of, as well, courtesy of Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who signs this off with “IYKYK.”
Naturally, dads of precious baby girls know. But then, “if you know you know” can easily be extrapolated and applied to anyone who has a passion for Dodge Challengers – modern or old, now that we are on the brink of the EV muscle car revolution. Anyway, let us also meet ‘Baby Ellie,’ the Dodge Challenger dressed up in abstract purple and black attire, plus featuring a shiny, chromed set of crazy elbow wheels (also dubbed as chariot-style rims or ‘swangas’).
Frankly, with the ICE Dodge Challengers ready to take a bow and head out into the great car Valhalla unknown, nothing seems quite that outrageous anymore…
