Virtual Ford F-150 Roster Shows Bagged Lifestyle, From Mild to Wild and Wilder

Ford is currently on its way to satisfying the hearts and minds (not the wallets, though) of two vastly distinct types of Blue Oval enthusiasts. But that is only valid across the real world.
So, the Detroit automaker is on the verge of finally spilling the official beans about the seventh generation of the iconic Ford Mustang pony/muscle car. But it is also very close to unveiling the fifth iteration of the tough, rough, but still comfy and stylish Super Duty series.
Meanwhile, across the virtual realm, some folks do not need to divide their attention among segments because they can just blur the boundaries. A good case in point could be made here courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who just imagined a cool F-150 family that firmly puts the CGI accent on air rides of all kinds.
As such, one could say that you could easily (at least digitally) transform the full-size pickup truck into something that sits lower than your average sports or muscle car. Then, if that low-slung, bagged ride is not your cup of tea, one could virtually jump into something less “mild,” or even into something even wilder than your average, lifted truck.
Naturally, it is not that hard to scold the author for being too secretive about the characteristics, especially when the F-150 crew is presented from a singular POV after first being digitally covered under a set of black tarps. Alas, we have a feeling this may be as far as the pixel master is willing to go, considering that no aftermarket outlet is attached to making this outlandish CGI project a reality, unlike many others before it.
Well, at least we could choose a favorite, right? So, which one is your CGI cup of tea: the slammed chrome-and-black F-150, the lifted blue-and-black truck, or the crimson-and-black ultra-lifted pickup that seems to carry all the audio components needed for an outdoor party?
