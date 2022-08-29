1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Tribute Will Not Make You Feel Blue About the Paycheck

Alongside its more powerful sibling, the Boss 429 Mustang, Ford initially manufactured the Boss 302 as a high-performance version of the iconic pony car solely in 1969 and 1970, to be used for the Trans Am racing series.
Of course, it later achieved enough of a cult status to warrant heavy used car prices along with a second generation that was all dressed up in modern attire, back in 2012 and 2013. Still, anyone who wants to be classic about it will only have eyes for the original. But what happens when the pocket is not deep enough to support the heart’s desire?
No worries, there are solutions to the predicament. One of them would be to secure a tribute build. Naturally, we also have an example of the breed, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-inspired recreation that currently sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. There, it flaunts a cool, blue-striped Boss 302 fastback exterior appearance, complete with an all-black interior.
The tribute build has 73,311 miles (117,983 km) on the odometer, and it combines a 302ci V8 block that was bored .40 over with a four-speed manual transmission fitted with a top-loaded Hurst shifter with new bushings. Additional highlights include the electronic fuel pump, new shocks, frame connectors, and sway bar, along with a new Centerforce Performance clutch, new heavy-duty radiator, and lots of other new parts.
Sure, this isn’t by any means an original 1970 Boss 302 – so any thoughts of transforming this into a garage queen should be discarded. But that makes it a perfect companion for quick weekend road trips if you ask us what else to do with it. Besides, the asking price of $54,900 may not make you feel (too) blue about writing a paycheck and taking this hoot to a new home…
No worries, there are solutions to the predicament. One of them would be to secure a tribute build. Naturally, we also have an example of the breed, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-inspired recreation that currently sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. There, it flaunts a cool, blue-striped Boss 302 fastback exterior appearance, complete with an all-black interior.
The tribute build has 73,311 miles (117,983 km) on the odometer, and it combines a 302ci V8 block that was bored .40 over with a four-speed manual transmission fitted with a top-loaded Hurst shifter with new bushings. Additional highlights include the electronic fuel pump, new shocks, frame connectors, and sway bar, along with a new Centerforce Performance clutch, new heavy-duty radiator, and lots of other new parts.
Sure, this isn’t by any means an original 1970 Boss 302 – so any thoughts of transforming this into a garage queen should be discarded. But that makes it a perfect companion for quick weekend road trips if you ask us what else to do with it. Besides, the asking price of $54,900 may not make you feel (too) blue about writing a paycheck and taking this hoot to a new home…