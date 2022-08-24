1970 Buick GS 455 V8 Convertible Had the Same Owner for Almost Four Decades

The Buick brand’s passenger cars may be a thing of the past in this crossover, SUV, and truck-focused North America of today, but there are ways to circumvent the current state of high-riding affairs.
Sure, one needs to contend with buying a used car instead of something that is brand new and with zero miles on the odometer. So, if you are going back in time for a little bit of Buick passenger car love, why not splash out with something that shows you’re both a connoisseur and driving enthusiast?
For example, Buick has used the GS moniker (Gran Sport) on a rather huge roster of high-performance cars since way back in 1965. Among them, we could easily mention the Riviera GS, Wildcat GS, Century GS, Apollo GSX, and the Regal GS. But of course, diehard fans would jump around in a moment to remind us that we left a major chapter out of the story – the Skylark-based Gran Sports.
No worries, that was just so we could mention one of their feisty representatives, a 1970 Buick GS Stage 1 Convertible equipped with the model year’s 455ci V8 engine. Back then, the entry model was officially rated at 350 hp while the Stage 1 trim option came with a single 4-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carburetor and lifted the (notoriously conservative) SAE gross threshold to 360 horsepower.
And, luckily for us, this too is a Stage 1 GS 455, now equipped with a replacement 455ci V8 engine so we do not feel that easy that we are dealing with a car that is more than half a century old. As for the rest of the goodies of this example that sits proudly in Burgundy over a White interior and with a White soft top in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, one had better ask the dealership’s representatives in person.
This is simply because there are not a lot of details to discuss, save for a "same owner for 38 years" trivia item, a rather large 82,365-mile (132,554 km) odometer rating and an almost equally high $74,900 asking price!
