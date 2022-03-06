The Only 1972 GS 455 Convertible Flame Orange Is Up for Grabs

The muscle car era was coming to an end when this vehicle came out of the assembly line from Flint, Michigan, in 1972 with a price tag of 5,787 USD, or almost 40k in today's money, with a unique package.
Not only that this Buick Skylark GS455 Stage 1 Convertible with air-conditioning was just one of six made in 1971, but it was the only one painted in orange, with a tan canvas top. The car was delivered to North Carolina to a customer that didn't want to lose one of the last muscle cars from its era. We're pretty sure that a lot of people will buy gasoline-powered vehicles just before they'll be banned from the market in less than a decade, and then we'll understand what our parents or grandparents felt in those times.
Due to higher insurance costs at the beginning of the '70s, customers had to look for more affordable and less powerful vehicles. But some didn't give up and had the beans to purchase them. In 1972, that almost 6,000 USD price was quite steep for the average Jane or Joe. It was about a quarter of the average home price, and not everyone could afford to keep such a vehicle. Moreover, the Mustang was already in its second generation, and it started to be appreciated thanks to its powerplants and styling.
The Flame Orange color for this convertible was refreshed during previous ownership, and the painter did a very good job, as you could see in the gallery above. Also, the chromed bumpers and trims look spotless, while the original wheels were the widest available for this car, and they had to be, so it could cope with that monstrous engine.
Inside, the carmaker installed a bench seat at the front with a power-adjustable seat for the driver. The Saddle Orange vinyl that covers this convertible was refreshed just a few years ago, and it looks amazingly well. It was, clearly, a personal luxury convertible. Moreover, a Rally Steering Wheel confirmed the sporty feeling that the first owner cried for. The car still sports that and the pus-button radio.
The Stage 1 included a 455 cu-in engine (7.45-liter) big-block V8 engine mated to a four-on-the-floor row-your-own gearbox and a Positive Traction performance axle. Buick credited this version with 270 horsepower and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque. This car is offered on Bring a Trailer website by buybid22 seller and claims that the odometer only shows 92k miles on the clock. They might be real or not. You can check that in Fort Meyers, Florida, where the car is located.
Due to higher insurance costs at the beginning of the '70s, customers had to look for more affordable and less powerful vehicles. But some didn't give up and had the beans to purchase them. In 1972, that almost 6,000 USD price was quite steep for the average Jane or Joe. It was about a quarter of the average home price, and not everyone could afford to keep such a vehicle. Moreover, the Mustang was already in its second generation, and it started to be appreciated thanks to its powerplants and styling.
The Flame Orange color for this convertible was refreshed during previous ownership, and the painter did a very good job, as you could see in the gallery above. Also, the chromed bumpers and trims look spotless, while the original wheels were the widest available for this car, and they had to be, so it could cope with that monstrous engine.
Inside, the carmaker installed a bench seat at the front with a power-adjustable seat for the driver. The Saddle Orange vinyl that covers this convertible was refreshed just a few years ago, and it looks amazingly well. It was, clearly, a personal luxury convertible. Moreover, a Rally Steering Wheel confirmed the sporty feeling that the first owner cried for. The car still sports that and the pus-button radio.
The Stage 1 included a 455 cu-in engine (7.45-liter) big-block V8 engine mated to a four-on-the-floor row-your-own gearbox and a Positive Traction performance axle. Buick credited this version with 270 horsepower and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque. This car is offered on Bring a Trailer website by buybid22 seller and claims that the odometer only shows 92k miles on the clock. They might be real or not. You can check that in Fort Meyers, Florida, where the car is located.