TechArt-Tuned 2010 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Is Ridiculously Ugly, Yet Basically Awesome

This is a facelifted first-generation Porsche Cayenne, and most people agree that it’s the ugliest Cayenne iteration ever, mostly because of that front end design. Of course, there are levels to this, and once you strap on a TechArt Magnum kit to an old Cayenne, you 100% won’t be winning any beauty contests.
However, when it comes to machinery, you don’t necessarily need a handsome design in order to impress people if the vehicle itself looks either scary or is in any way imposing. The Magnum kit certainly helps with that, boosting the Porsche SUV’s road presence with that massive grille and those flared fenders.
So then, what we have here is a 2010 Cayenne TechArt Magnum, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer. It boasts a Basalt Black Metallic exterior, custom body kit (front and rear bumper covers, diffusers, fender flares, side skirts, aero hood, rear roof spoiler, exhaust outlets, badging), bi-xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera and a set of black 22-inch TechArt Formula GTS wheels, wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Sport Plus rubber.
The vehicle also comes with Porsche Ceramic Composite brakes, an air suspension system, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and a custom suspension module courtesy of TechArt.
Moving on to the interior, highlights include power-adjustable black leather front seats, heated rear seats, leather steering wheel, Porsche Entry and Drive, the PCM system with Bluetooth, sat-nav and a Bose sound system, plus a six-disc CD changer – I guess some people still use CDs, don’t they?
As for what lies underneath the hood, it would be a twin turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 engine, fitted with the tuner’s custom power kit. Overall, mods include a tuned ECU, high-flow intake, modded turbos, tuned manifolds and a carbon fiber engine cover.
According to the seller, the engine is now good for 680 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, which is pretty darn good, even by today’s standards. There’s no way you don’t have fun while driving this thing.
