Restored 1970 Chevy Nova SS 396 Is a Big Block Time Capsule, an Expensive One

Although little and nimble, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova easily towered above its weight category throughout five generations. Of course, it usually did so with a little bit of help, especially in its finest hour of glory.
The latter occurred around the same time when General Motors created the third generation Nova (1968 to 1974), as it coincided with the golden age of muscle cars. Thus, no classic pony/muscle car enthusiast will be surprised by the existence of Yenko Novas or Super Sport versions.
They will be astounded, instead, by the appearance of such examples, some looking as if they have just left the factory premises – even though more than half a century has passed since that fabled moment. Such is the case here with this thoroughly restored (documentation resides in the glovebox, probably) 1970 Chevy Nova SS.
It now resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, and according to the succinct description, we are dealing with an “authentic, Canadian-documented” original Big Block 396 Nova SS. This BBC time capsule further stuns the audience with its factory Forest Green paintjob, as well as a numbers-matching L78 396ci that used to churn out 375 horsepower, all sent to the wheels via an M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission.
The rest of the highlights, including the black interior, need to be ascertained from the gallery above as the dealership only gives us further details about the Posi rear end, F41 heavy-duty suspension, a “carpet delete,” and nothing more. Luckily, we do know the odometer count, which currently stands at a mere 31,010 miles (49,906 km), though we have no idea if these are of the TMU (total mileage unknown) variety or otherwise.
On the other hand, what is adamantly clear is the used car bubble is a massive one. Just like the asking price of this cool, restored 1970 Chevy Nova SS 396, which has a quotation of no less than $119,500!
They will be astounded, instead, by the appearance of such examples, some looking as if they have just left the factory premises – even though more than half a century has passed since that fabled moment. Such is the case here with this thoroughly restored (documentation resides in the glovebox, probably) 1970 Chevy Nova SS.
It now resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, and according to the succinct description, we are dealing with an “authentic, Canadian-documented” original Big Block 396 Nova SS. This BBC time capsule further stuns the audience with its factory Forest Green paintjob, as well as a numbers-matching L78 396ci that used to churn out 375 horsepower, all sent to the wheels via an M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission.
The rest of the highlights, including the black interior, need to be ascertained from the gallery above as the dealership only gives us further details about the Posi rear end, F41 heavy-duty suspension, a “carpet delete,” and nothing more. Luckily, we do know the odometer count, which currently stands at a mere 31,010 miles (49,906 km), though we have no idea if these are of the TMU (total mileage unknown) variety or otherwise.
On the other hand, what is adamantly clear is the used car bubble is a massive one. Just like the asking price of this cool, restored 1970 Chevy Nova SS 396, which has a quotation of no less than $119,500!