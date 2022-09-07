2023 BMW M2 Isn't Official, but a Carbon Fiber “Velocity Spec” Has Already Landed

BMW has had a bonkers year in 2022 so far, and there are no signs of the Bavarians stopping for a break. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Over across our normal, palpable reality, BMW’s upcoming introductions were the bread and butter of our spy photographer partners, who managed to capture the 2024 BMW 5 Series losing some camouflage, the 2024 M5 with its production body and electrified powertrain, as well as the incoming M2 in rapid succession.
And it was all over in just a few short days, all belonging to the first week of September. But, as it turns out, they were not the only ones hard at work during the first seven days of autumn. Instead, an automotive CAD designer and mechanical engineering alumni from the University of California at Irvine was also having a wonderful time during the same period.
As such, Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, was jumping the aftermarket gun for BMW’s yet unreleased M2 with a bonkers digital build project called 2023 BMW M2 “Velocity spec.” Speed is of the essence here, clearly, right from the molten-metal style of the dark gray paintjob to the interesting (albeit virtual) additions.
As opposed to many other CGI experts, this author decided against a widebody treatment on this occasion – perhaps leaving some space for a version 2.0 that would also include some crazier aerodynamic additions. Right now, I think it suffices, considering the new CGI touches.
These include a modified hood, a new front splitter, subtle side skirts, a different spoiler, and a diffuser, all made from digital carbon fiber – plus a cool moonroof. Naturally, to top everything up, the virtual artist also cooked up a new wheel style from Vorsteiner, as well as some feisty crimson touches for the brake calipers or the ritzy upholstery.
