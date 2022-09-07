Digital Ferrari Roma Lusso Is No GTC4Lusso Heir, but Rather a 'Basic' Shooting Brake

Everyone around the Tifosi world is eagerly waiting for the Italian automaker to finally unveil their next quirky idea, the Purosangue SUV.
They are there either to lament the decadence into ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus super-SUV territory or to celebrate the arrival of a proper four-seat, four-door Ferrari. Most likely, there will not be much V12 space in between for a gray area of recognition.
But do remember that Ferrari has been casual about blurring the segment lines for a while now, considering the FF (Ferrari Four – as in four seats and four-wheel drive) and GTC4Lusso past. Interestingly, while the automaker considers the three-door Shooting Brake experiment over, especially now that it will reveal its first high-riding machine, others seem to believe there is still a future for Ferrari wagons.
At least in the virtual realm, that is. So, here is Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has reverted to his “Touring the world!” periplus after a quick Buick GL8 Century-based Caddy GT8 minivan intermezzo and stops by Ferrari's Roma again. Not long ago, the neo-retro twin-turbo V8 high-performance 2+2 grand tourer was transformed into a proper limousine.
Plus, that ultra-luxury sedan felt to some like an even better four-door and four-seat proposition than the upcoming Purosangue SUV, so perhaps the CGI expert just wanted to piggyback the digital hype. Or, maybe, he just needs to set up an entire Roma family, comprised of the regular GT, his imagined limousine, and now a Roma Lusso variant to serve as a new entry point into the Ferrari Shooting Brake lifestyle.
By the way, the author is also adamant about this not being the “successor of the GTC4Lusso,” but rather a new entry-level point for ritzy, Ferrari-labeled station wagon shenanigans. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
