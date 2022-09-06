Ferrari Purosangue Will Make Its World Premiere on September 13

Automakers have the habit of presenting dark teasers whenever they have an important vehicle to introduce. Automotive writers frequently try to brighten these images in order to show more details of these future cars. Ferrari mocked that cycle by presenting a darkened teaser of the Purosangue with its reveal date. We didn’t even need to brighten it to discover the world premiere will be on September 13, but felt the need to do it in our gallery to help you see it more easily.

85 photos