Ferrari Purosangue Will Make Its World Premiere on September 13

Automakers have the habit of presenting dark teasers whenever they have an important vehicle to introduce. Automotive writers frequently try to brighten these images in order to show more details of these future cars. Ferrari mocked that cycle by presenting a darkened teaser of the Purosangue with its reveal date. We didn’t even need to brighten it to discover the world premiere will be on September 13, but felt the need to do it in our gallery to help you see it more easily.
The Purosangue is the closest Ferrari has ever come to an SUV. The company refutes that classification for its high-riding vehicle, which makes whatever Ferrari has to say about it even more interesting than the new automobile itself. As much as the company wants to distance itself from that sort of product, it presents most of the features that define it.
So far, we know that the Purosangue will be an AWD product. Power should come from a V12 without turbocharging assistance. It will probably be among the last offerings from Ferrari with that option.
The Purosangue will use a platform the Italian automaker calls Front Mid Engine Architecture. It’s Ferrari’s modular platform, able to underpin vehicles with four seats, 2+2 or two-seaters. It can also present a hybrid powertrain, a variable ground clearance, and FAST (Ferrari Active Suspension Technology).
The Purosangue will be controversial not only regarding its market classification. It also offers a paradox for Ferrari. On one side, the company has to compete with the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini. On the other, it tries to limit its production to keep its products exclusive.
There is no way that the Purosangue will not demand a production increase due to the demand it will have. After all, it is the first four-door Ferrari after the Pinin concept car, and the first one regular customers will be able to purchase.
Even with Ferrari dealers selecting its customers and making them go through a process that made Jay Leno refuse to buy new vehicles from the company, the practical “high-riding” vehicle will see the same demand Porsche experienced with the Cayenne and Lamborghini got with the Urus. It will be entertaining to see how Ferrari will deal with the new customers the Purosangue will attract to the brand.
We know you love to brighten #Ferrari teaser pictures… pic.twitter.com/uPJVU607nW— Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 5, 2022