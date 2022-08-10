Vorsteiner AMG G 63 Beseems Typical Widebody Kits, Only It's Not Ordinary at All

Given its decades of experience and iconic status, no one should be surprised the Mercedes-AMG G 63 can pull all sorts of tricks, just like magicians with hats and bunnies. But let us face the dire facts: over the years, it has become increasingly harder to stand out in a crowd.
That is especially valid given the ultra-luxury SUV attacks of late - of which the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is at least in part responsible because it has shouldered the creation of the niche. Nowadays, a G 63 purchase probably comes second to posh Rolls-Royce Cullinans, feisty Lambo Uruses, and even after first considering the latest Caddy Escalade or Range Rover, among many others.
And that situation is only going to get worse - with the assault of stuff like the Aston Martin DBX707 or the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. Fret not, though, as always, the aftermarket realm comes to the rescue. The latest solution has arrived courtesy of the good folks over at Vorsteiner, who just (affordably) priced their Mercedes-AMG G 63 widebody aero kit and aftermarket wheel program at a mere $30,980 on its online portal.
Naturally, there are a few more kit addons to make the feature complete, which means that one will have to shell out an additional $9,895 for the hood, $2,195 for the bumperette delete, and another $1,195 for the rear roof spoiler. But it does come with some cool perks to make up for the initial affordability ruse. For example, this is a “complete plug-and-play kit for a factory conversion, utilizing all factory mounting points,” so there are no modifications necessary.
Additionally, the company bundles an exclusive Vorsteiner VMP-308 three-piece wheelset of the 24-inch variety with every carbon fiber widebody kit purchase, so anyone will easily know this is not your typical G-Wagon transformation. So, there you go – just 11 pieces and your G 63 will have a thoroughly enhanced “sporty and aggressive feel.”
