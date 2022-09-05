2023 BMW M2 Coming Soon, Latest Prototypes Feature Trunk Lid-Mounted Rear Wing

Arguably the most anticipated M-branded model of 2022, the second-generation M2 will be unleashed very soon according to BMW. The rumor mill suggests October 11th in the U.S. (make that October 12th in Europe), with media drives apparently scheduled for the spring of 2023 when the first examples of the breed are certain to arrive at dealers.
Pictured with bronze- and black-finished wheels, the prototypes in the clip below rock a trunk lid-mounted rear wing that make the M2 that little bit more badass. We can also notice a center-mounted exhaust system with a quad-pipe arrangement. By comparison, earlier prototypes teased by the automaker feature no rear wing and a pair of twin exhaust tips. The center exhaust and rear wing, therefore, may be M Performance Parts or options.
Compared to the M240i, we notice muscled-up fender flares for the wider tires. From a visual standpoint, the front and rear ends are both gifted with slightly more aggressive styling cues. As for what’s hiding on the inside, the carparazzi have already confirmed iDrive 8 with its digital instrument cluster connected to the touchscreen display. To be manufactured in Central Mexico at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant, the brand-new M2 will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.
A very different animal from the dual-clutch unit before it, the torque-converter automatic is the well-known 8HP that BMW M uses in the M3, M4, M5, M8, and countless utility vehicles, including the upcoming XM.
Speaking of BMW M’s first electrified model, the M2 has been confirmed as the final BMW M without electrification. According to big kahuna Frank van Meel, “we’ll see increasing electrification [in the coming years], starting with 48-volt systems and plug-in hybrids to full-electric drives.”
The S58 of the M3 and M4 will be tuned to roughly 450 horsepower for this application. By comparison, the M3 and M4 kick off with 473 hp.
Compared to the M240i, we notice muscled-up fender flares for the wider tires. From a visual standpoint, the front and rear ends are both gifted with slightly more aggressive styling cues. As for what’s hiding on the inside, the carparazzi have already confirmed iDrive 8 with its digital instrument cluster connected to the touchscreen display. To be manufactured in Central Mexico at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant, the brand-new M2 will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.
A very different animal from the dual-clutch unit before it, the torque-converter automatic is the well-known 8HP that BMW M uses in the M3, M4, M5, M8, and countless utility vehicles, including the upcoming XM.
Speaking of BMW M’s first electrified model, the M2 has been confirmed as the final BMW M without electrification. According to big kahuna Frank van Meel, “we’ll see increasing electrification [in the coming years], starting with 48-volt systems and plug-in hybrids to full-electric drives.”
The S58 of the M3 and M4 will be tuned to roughly 450 horsepower for this application. By comparison, the M3 and M4 kick off with 473 hp.