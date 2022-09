2023 BMW M2 Coming Soon, Latest Prototypes Feature Trunk Lid-Mounted Rear Wing

Pictured with bronze- and black-finished wheels, the prototypes in the clip below rock a trunk lid-mounted rear wing that make the M2 that little bit more badass. We can also notice a center-mounted exhaust system with a quad-pipe arrangement. By comparison, earlier prototypes teased by the automaker feature no rear wing and a pair of twin exhaust tips. The center exhaust and rear wing, therefore, may be M Performance Parts or options.Compared to the M240i, we notice muscled-up fender flares for the wider tires. From a visual standpoint, the front and rear ends are both gifted with slightly more aggressive styling cues. As for what’s hiding on the inside, the carparazzi have already confirmed iDrive 8 with its digital instrument cluster connected to the touchscreen display. To be manufactured in Central Mexico at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant, the brand-new M2 will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.A very different animal from the dual-clutch unit before it, the torque-converter automatic is the well-known 8HP that BMW M uses in the M3, M4, M5, M8, and countless utility vehicles, including the upcoming XM.Speaking of BMW M’s first electrified model, the M2 has been confirmed as the final BMW M without electrification. According to big kahuna Frank van Meel , “we’ll see increasing electrification [in the coming years], starting with 48-volt systems and plug-in hybrids to full-electric drives.”The S58 of the M3 and M4 will be tuned to roughly 450 horsepower for this application. By comparison, the M3 and M4 kick off with 473 hp.