Triple Black 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn on 24s Is Calmly Looking for Autumn Adventures

Some of the automotive aficionado people who only have eyes for black cars (like Henry Ford, remember?) will gladly say that nothing beats the clean looks of a murdered-out ride.
Others might in turn feel that not orange is the new black, but rather the luxurious contrasting feel between lots of chrome and just as much dark paint. For them, we have noticed that San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, has recently prepared a fashionable, luxury convertible for sale.
And it sure meets that ‘lots of chrome and then some more black’ criteria, even if we are dealing with a Rolls-Royce Dawn that was lovingly manufactured for the 2018 model year. People should not call this an oldie because the convertible luxury grand tourer was only announced at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) and has lived a rather short life – it has been marked for discontinuation alongside its fixed-roof Wraith sibling earlier this year.
Now, in our logbook, that makes a car all the more desirable – a collectible, even. But wait, because there is more. The ritzy dealership claims this example to be a “one-of-one” creation dressed up in Triple Black, fully loaded and riding posh on a nice set of aftermarket wheels.
The 24-inch set prepared by the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury is, of course, matched with the chrome and black vibes that define this Rolls-Royce Dawn both inside and out. Plus, it does not seem to have been used much, as the description mentions just 6k miles (around 9.65k kilometers) are inscribed on the odometer.
Sadly, this is all the information about the sumptuous, custom sale – and if you want the asking quotation details, then Champion Motoring gladly invites everyone to take the traditional “DM for pricing” step.
