Joe Haden Is Extremely Happy With His Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Calls It a “Panda”

In mid-August, NFL star Joe Haden got himself a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan and he likes it so much that it’s all over his social media. And he found a nickname for it – Panda.
On August 12, Champion Motoring, a top dealership for athletes and other high-profile people, based in San Diego, California, revealed that Joe Haden purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The vehicle had been up for sale on its page for a couple of weeks and Haden was the lucky new owner.
Shortly after, he took delivery of it and has been flaunting it on social media. Haden’s Cullinan is a 2021 model with a white exterior and black accents. The interior displays a white and navy blue color scheme and a Starlight Headliner.
Initially, the SUV was fitted with 26-inch, black aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. But, based on Haden’s latest video on his Instagram Stories shared on August 31, the NFL star changed the wheels. He also opted for Forgiato, but the new ones are silver and smaller.
And given the contrast, the NFL star, who is currently a free agent, even found a nickname for his luxury SUV, calling it “panda.” As he flipped the video on the side, the silver wheels do make it look like the animal, so it seems fitting.
The SUV comes with the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged under the hood, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles.
The Cullinan, which is Rolls-Royce's only SUV, can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Adding to all of that the fact that it’s a “one-of-one" edition, we can see why Haden is so thrilled about it.
