Fred VanVleet Found His Next Car, Went for a Two-Tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand is a top favorite among celebrities and other car connoisseurs because of the performance, luxury, and status it brings along.The latest person to go for one is Fred VanVleet. The 28-year-old athlete who plays as a point guard for the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association has just upgraded his garage with a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.For the project, he worked with Champion Motoring , which is a top dealership among athletes, based in San Diego, California. The vehicle, which is a one-of-one model, wasn’t designed specifically for VanVleet, though. The dealership’s official Instagram page posted the luxury sedan up for sale on August 24. Less than a week later, on August 30, they already sold it to Fred and updated the description.The luxurious S-Class comes with a factory, two-tone black and white exterior, with the Maybach logo instead of the Mercedes-Benz one. The S-Class rides on 22-inch aftermarket wheels. It has an elegant light gray upholstery, and it comes with executive seating for the passengers in the back, plus a refrigerator, among its many features.The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has two engine options. There is the S 580 version , which is currently the only one available in the U.S. and the one VanVleet has, and the S 680, which has a V12 under the hood.The S 580 is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.Based on these figures, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will join Fred VanVleet’s Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray convertible, and who knows what else he'll be buying in the future?