Real Estate Mogul and Car Enthusiast Adds New Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² to His Garage

When your social media description includes the words “car collector,” people know what to expect. And Vinny Nazerian’s account doesn’t disappoint. Soon, we’ll see a newly purchased Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² there.
For people with the financial means, the opportunities are endless. Whether we’re talking about real estate, the automotive industry, or business opportunity, they can get it.
And real estate tycoon Vinny Nazerian, owner of The Nazerian Group, has made it and can afford a lot of things, cars and mansions, you name it. The businessman proclaims himself a “construction expert,” a car collector, and a watch fan, but he puts his “family first.” Now we’re not going to focus on all of these characteristics, but just on his love for the automotive world.
If you check Vinny’s profile, what you’ll find in abundance are cars. There are a Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, a Lamborghini Urus, and many others. He also just recently added a black 2022 Bentley Continental GT Convertible. He's been working with the top car customizing shops like Platinum Motorsport and RDB LA, which are the top choices for celebrities and wealthy customers who own exotics.
This time, he's just collaborated with Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, which provides athletes and car connoisseurs with whatever their hearts desire. In this case, Vinny Nazerian went for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4².
The dealership first shared a look at the platinum silver off-roader at the end of June, when they put it up for sale. It was available for a few weeks, but the official Instagram account for Champion Motoring edited the description on August 19, when they revealed Nazerian is the one who purchased this "never driven, one-of-one" model.
The caption shares that the vehicle comes with only 95 mi (153 km) on the clock and that it was part of a limited production series. The interior features black and carbon fiber accents on the center console, while the exterior is platinum silver-painted. And although it is not black, like the majority of the cars in his collection, there’s no question that the insane G 550 4x4² will look good and imposing among Vinny Nazerian’s other models.
