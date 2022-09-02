Wet Gold Dust Dodge SRT Hellcat Redeye Wants ReSpeck(t) for the Big Challenger

With so much OEM talk around the ICE-powered ‘Last Call’ Challengers and Chargers, as well as Dodge’s Daytona SRT Concept showing the electrified preview of things to come, no wonder everyone thinks Mopars are all the rage now. For both the right and wrong reasons.
Dodge has already unveiled the first couple of 2023 ‘Last Call’ special edition models, one for each nameplate, and there are five more to go. But people do not know what to feel about them. Should they eagerly await them or dread the moment when the last one arrives, as that would be the beginning of the end for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger, once 2023MY production ceases?
So many mixed feelings. Thus, perhaps, we need a moment of respite and something that will help us choose a side (do we love or loathe them?) once and for all, even if only virtually. No worries, there is a solution arriving courtesy of the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who shows some artsy hi-riser love for one of the endangered Mopars.
Given that we are dealing with someone only interested in 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” it is not hard to conclude that such a virtual design project will always belong in the extreme, ‘love it or hate it,’ category. And, even though we have no idea what size the gold-spec Amani Forged Wheels are (I reckon they are at least 28s but could be 30s, just as well), we can all be sure this Challenger fully adheres to the pixel master’s donk-focused principles.
Of course, just a set of humongous wheels will never do the trick for people who are into this sort of car customization, so the CGI expert further pushed the boundaries of indecency or passion (depending on your POV, both are fine from our standpoint, rest assured) with absolute ease. Oh, and with a Wet Metallic Gold Dust paint to make sure we will put “some ReSpeck(t)” on this widebody SRT Hellcat Redeye’s name!
