Full-Size Toyota Grand Highlander 8-Seat CUV Unofficially Depicted in Posh Colors

One of the best examples we have right now, courtesy of the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube , is the Toyota Highlander series. Officially introduced in 2000 and on sale since 2001 in North America, it is credited with being one of the originators of the mid-size car-based crossoverniche.And, throughout four generations, it has grown enough to include the space necessary to fit up to eight people inside – while still being labeled as a mid-size CUV. But no worries, Toyota has acknowledged the size growth and wants to fully take advantage of it, with hints that a long-wheelbase Grand Highlander is also in development.Alas, according to the rumor mill, this new version will have more in common with the 2024 Lexus TX , an eight-seater devised by the luxury Japanese automaker as the indirect successor of the previous-generation Lexus RX L. Now, armed with this useful knowledge, the channel’s pixel master has decided to also CGI-imagine the design of the rumored long-wheelbase Grand Highlander full-size SUV.It looks different from the normal Highlander both at the front and as far as the elongated rear is concerned – even though the main gist would be to offer more space for the second- and third-row occupants and incur a hefty charge for that. Anyway, far from us to judge this rumored expansion , as we will reserve the final assessment for the moment of its official unveiling.Until then, those who do not have the patience to wait after the slow-moving Japanese automaker can obviously check out the digital front three-quarters POV, the imagined interior setup, as well as the unofficial color palette reel. Alas, do remember to take all this with at least a pinch of CGI salt…