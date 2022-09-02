Full-Size Toyota Grand Highlander 8-Seat CUV Unofficially Depicted in Posh Colors

Has anyone noticed that automakers keep making their vehicles bigger and bigger with each passing generation?
One of the best examples we have right now, courtesy of the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, is the Toyota Highlander series. Officially introduced in 2000 and on sale since 2001 in North America, it is credited with being one of the originators of the mid-size car-based crossover SUV niche.
And, throughout four generations, it has grown enough to include the space necessary to fit up to eight people inside – while still being labeled as a mid-size CUV. But no worries, Toyota has acknowledged the size growth and wants to fully take advantage of it, with hints that a long-wheelbase Grand Highlander is also in development.
Alas, according to the rumor mill, this new version will have more in common with the 2024 Lexus TX, an eight-seater devised by the luxury Japanese automaker as the indirect successor of the previous-generation Lexus RX L. Now, armed with this useful knowledge, the channel’s pixel master has decided to also CGI-imagine the design of the rumored long-wheelbase Grand Highlander full-size SUV.
It looks different from the normal Highlander both at the front and as far as the elongated rear is concerned – even though the main gist would be to offer more space for the second- and third-row occupants and incur a hefty charge for that. Anyway, far from us to judge this rumored expansion, as we will reserve the final assessment for the moment of its official unveiling.
Until then, those who do not have the patience to wait after the slow-moving Japanese automaker can obviously check out the digital front three-quarters POV, the imagined interior setup, as well as the unofficial color palette reel. Alas, do remember to take all this with at least a pinch of CGI salt…
