2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee “Last Call” Special Edition Limited to 1,000 Units

Exactly a week after Dodge revealed the Challenger Shakedown, the muscle car specialist has taken the veils off the second “Last Call” special edition of seven. Based on the Charger, the 2023 model year Super Bee will be offered in two flavors. 500 units will be based on the Scat Pack and 500 on the Scat Pack Widebody, bringing the total to 1,000 cars.
“The Dodge Super Bee is more than commemorative of a cool heritage name — it is also a Charger variant of the Challenger 1320 grassroots race package,” said big kahuna Tim Kuniskis. “The Super Bee once again offers a Dodge vehicle that is equally at home on the street or on the drag strip.”
It should also be mentioned that the Scat Packs will be finished in B5 Blue, whereas the Scat Pack Widebodies will be finished in Plum Crazy. Both variants are nicely equipped right off the bat with the Plus Group and Carbon/Suede Interior Package. Super Bee-specific goodies include seatback logos, the instrument panel badge, exterior badging on the grille and front fenders, and exterior decals on the hood scoop and rear fenders.
B5 Blue-finished Scat Packs feature blue graphics, whereas the Scat Pack Widebodies combine Plum Crazy with white graphics. 20- by 9.5-inch knurled wheels with 275 drag radials and 18- by 11-inch drag wheels with 315 drag radials are standard, along with a black-finished hood pin kit from Mopar. The list continues with black exhaust tips and red brake calipers.
Pricing details will be published closer to the Super Bee’s launch, and dealers are expected to receive the first units in the spring of 2023. Given these circumstances, let’s glance over the 6.4-liter V8 that powers both.
Codenamed Apache, the 392-ci HEMI commands respect by means of 485 naturally-aspirated ponies. Torque is estimated at 475 pound-foot (644 Nm), which enables a zero-to-60-mph dash in the low four-second range.
Originally based on the Coronet, the original Super Bee ran from 1968 through 1970 with a choice of 383-ci Magnum, 440-ci Six Pack, and 426-ci HEMI engine options. Based on the Charger for 1971, the Super Bee used to retail for $3,271 or $23,930 adjusted for inflation. Only 5,054 units of the Charger-based Super Bee were produced, 22 with the 426-ci HEMI V8.
It should also be mentioned that the Scat Packs will be finished in B5 Blue, whereas the Scat Pack Widebodies will be finished in Plum Crazy. Both variants are nicely equipped right off the bat with the Plus Group and Carbon/Suede Interior Package. Super Bee-specific goodies include seatback logos, the instrument panel badge, exterior badging on the grille and front fenders, and exterior decals on the hood scoop and rear fenders.
B5 Blue-finished Scat Packs feature blue graphics, whereas the Scat Pack Widebodies combine Plum Crazy with white graphics. 20- by 9.5-inch knurled wheels with 275 drag radials and 18- by 11-inch drag wheels with 315 drag radials are standard, along with a black-finished hood pin kit from Mopar. The list continues with black exhaust tips and red brake calipers.
Pricing details will be published closer to the Super Bee’s launch, and dealers are expected to receive the first units in the spring of 2023. Given these circumstances, let’s glance over the 6.4-liter V8 that powers both.
Codenamed Apache, the 392-ci HEMI commands respect by means of 485 naturally-aspirated ponies. Torque is estimated at 475 pound-foot (644 Nm), which enables a zero-to-60-mph dash in the low four-second range.
Originally based on the Coronet, the original Super Bee ran from 1968 through 1970 with a choice of 383-ci Magnum, 440-ci Six Pack, and 426-ci HEMI engine options. Based on the Charger for 1971, the Super Bee used to retail for $3,271 or $23,930 adjusted for inflation. Only 5,054 units of the Charger-based Super Bee were produced, 22 with the 426-ci HEMI V8.