1991 Dodge Li'l Red Express Dakota Is Almost As Cool as the Real Deal, Needs Help

Remember the Dodge Li'l Red Express of the late 1970s? Yup, I'm talking about the limited-edition version of the D-Series truck that was faster and more powerful than a Chevrolet Corvette!
Introduced in 1978, it exploited a loophole in the emissions regulations for vehicles over 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) not being required to have a catalytic converter. As a result, the truck delivered 225 horsepower at a time when the Corvette barely came with 200 horses on tap.
Output-aside, it was the fastest accelerating vehicle available in showrooms in 1978. That changed in 1979 when Dodge added a catalytic converter, but that didn't stop the Li'l Red Express from becoming an iconic pickup truck. It was also short-lived, being discontinued after the 1979 model year.
But did you know that the name was revived in the early 1990s? That's when Dodge became nostalgic and designed two limited-edition Dakota trucks that resembled pickups from the past. One was the Warrior, a tribute to the 1970s Warlock. The other one was a new rendition of the Li'l Red Express.
Just like the original truck, it came with a special step-side box, stacked exhausts behind the cab, a red paint job, and gold "Li'l Red Express" decals on the doors and the tailgate. This mean-looking Dakota was produced, by LER Industries of Edwardsburg, Michigan, from 1990 to 1992.
And this Li'l Red Express is rare too. Specific production numbers aren't available, but word has it that annual output was in the two-digit range. Some owners claim that less than 200 were made, which makes the Dakota much rarer than the original Li'l Red Express, built in 7,376 examples.
The 1991 version you're looking at is one of those trucks, and it's looking for a new owner. Described as a "barn find" that "needs attention," the truck runs and drives, but it has seen better days. Not surprisingly, the odometer shows almost 200,000 miles (321,869 km).
The good news is this Li'l Red Express comes with a few cool options. For starters, it packs a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 under the hood. And that's big news because most of these trucks left the assembly line with a 239-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) V6. It was also ordered with power options and air conditioning.
Needless to say, it would make for a nice collectible once restored. And at 230 horsepower, the V8 engine is no slouch either. If you want to put this cool truck back on the road, it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "waunabird" at no reserve as we speak. Bidding is at only $7,500, but you'd better hurry because the auction will end soon.
