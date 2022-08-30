Dodge Hellcat V8 Engine for Sale in Miami, Will Make You Whine All the Way to the Bank

Do you have a project car in storage somewhere that needs some serious firepower? This Dodge Hellcat V8 engine might be just what you needed, if you can afford it, that is.
Considering that it develops a dizzying amount of thrust that is comparable to full-blown exotics, anyone who knows a thing or two about cars will tell you that you won’t be able to buy it for cheap and expect it to run. That said, the pictured lump, advertised on eBay, is said to be in perfect working condition, hence the asking price.
It will cost you a cool $16,999 to make it yours, excluding other charges related to shipping, and unloading, as the latter part requires renting a forklift, if you don’t have one on deck. What you see in the pictures is what you get, the vendor claims. And speaking of the person behind the ad, they are based in Miami, Florida, and they have a whole bunch of other parts for the Dodge Challenger, Charger, and other vehicles for sale.
They didn’t say much about the car that this engine came from, save for the fact that it had around 6,500 miles (10,460 km) under its belt when its heart was removed. They also mention the ‘Redeye’ suffix, so in all likelihood, you are looking at 797 horsepower produced at the crank by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, as that is the official output of both the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye models.
Now, if you happen to think that the asking price is a bit too much, then you can still buy that other Hellcat engine that we wrote about earlier this year for a few thousand dollars less, as it is still up for grabs. You can find out how much it costs, and read about it here, if you missed our initial coverage.
