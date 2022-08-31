16-Mile Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Auctioned for Charity Hides Some Nasty Surprises

One charitable person donated a 16-mile Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Michigan Humane, and the beast is now auctioned off on Bring a Trailer. Despite being almost untouched, the car hides some surprises that the future owner needs to address.
Whoever donated this Demon a month ago must be a saint or an animal lover with a big heart (and wallet). The car is #1,062 out of 3,300 ever built, and according to past auctions, it is worth anywhere between $150,000 and $200,000. Nevertheless, people watching the auction discovered a few issues with the Demon, which, although not a deal breaker, could raise an eyebrow.
I know this sounds minor to you and me, but the coveted Demon Crate is missing. This might be a big deal to a collector, potentially turning the Demon into a glorified Hellcat. We tend to disagree, as the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a limited-series vehicle and still offers more horsepower than the Hellcat. Besides that, one has the chance to own a collector’s car and donate to a great cause at the same time.
Having put this behind us, let’s focus on what could be a real problem. According to the listing, the Demon was repainted dark green right after delivery. The original owner (and donor) reportedly wanted the Demon to have the same color as the rest of their collection. This is unusual, but people who donate a $150,000 muscle car are far from ordinary.
Why they didn’t use a wrap and opted for a full repaint is anyone’s guess. According to the Carfax report, the car’s original paint was White Knuckle. Despite the very low mileage, the Demon has rust signs on the suspension components. This probably has to do with the bad climate in the Michigan area.
There’s another thing special about this car, though: it was signed by Ralph Gilles, Head of Design for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Timothy Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, along with other team members. This might add value to this rare Demon, although being a limited series of a dying breed, it would gain in value all by itself in the years to come. If you’re interested, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid already at $125,714 (I wonder how people decide the right amount to bid, why not round it up a little?).
