2004 Cadillac XLR With Low Miles Going for Cheap on Bring a Trailer

Offered between 2003 and 2009 for the 2004 through 2009 model years, the XLR is based on the second-gen Y platform that Chevrolet rolled out with the fourth-gen Corvette. Based on the C6 that ran from the 2005 and 2013 model years, the XLR differs in three ways from the Corvette.
First of all, the Cadillac-specific design cues. The cabin features a few Cadillac-specific elements as well, differentiating the XLR from its Chevrolet-branded sibling. Finally, popping the hood reveals a DOHC-equipped engine instead of a good ol' pushrod V8 from the LS small-block family.
Codenamed LH2, the 4.6-liter Northstar is a free-breathing unit shared with the STS and SRX. Later on, Cadillac spruced things up with the LC3 supercharged Northstar that displaces 4.4 liters. If you were curious, General Motors reduced the bore to increase strength and improve head gasket sealing. Like the LH2, the LC3 uses continuously variable valve timing for the intake and exhaust, improving efficiency and performance.
The Northstar is known for many problems. The number one question that you should ask somebody who tries to sell you a Northstar-engined car is rather straightforward: have you replaced the head bolts and head gasket?
Signature Auto Ranch failed to answer this question when listing their XLR on Bring a Trailer, and nobody in the comments section has posed this question either. As a result, chassis number 1G6YV34A545600484 is currently going for $5k with seven days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer.
Offered with a clean Carfax report, a clean New York title, the owner’s manual, and less than 47k miles (75k kilometers) on the clock, the Satin Nickel-painted convertible is also joined by the original window sticker.
Purchased from Fairway Cadillac Oldsmobile Pontiac in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in 2004, the XLR rolled out the door with a total vehicle price of $76,200 in 2004 dollars. That would be $119,515 adjusted for inflation, the kind of money that would get you a modestly-equipped Corvette Z06.
