Roughed-Up 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Found in Barn, Repairs Could Cost More Than $50,000

More on this:

1 Clark Gable's 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Is Unique in So Many Ways

2 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Last Licensed in 1973 Is Ready to Become a Modern Head Turner

3 This 1956 Cadillac Series 62 Had to Be Taken Apart to Be Revived as 556-HP Custom Beaut

4 Supercharged V8-Swapped 1959 Cadillac Drag Races Widebody Dodge Challenger

5 1962 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Goes to Auction, Bidding Ends in Six Days