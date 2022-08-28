Roughed-Up 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Found in Barn, Repairs Could Cost More Than $50,000

It might not be Clark Gable’s 1941 coach-built, three-window coup Cadillac Series 62, but this barn find is no ugly duckling either. Well, that’s if you don’t mind the abuse it went through over the years. Does it even have an engine?
Not long ago, Reddit user “ultranothing” posted pictures of his recent discovery. The user figured out that it was a Cadillac but didn’t know the exact model and trim to decide whether it was worth keeping or not.
In the case of the former, the person could partially or fully restore the car. In the case of the latter, the abandoned vehicle could be sold to someone else as is or as scrap metal and parts.
By the looks of it, it appears to be a 1960 Cadillac Series 62. This makes it a special find because that model marked the end of the sixth generation of Cadillacs. After that, the Series 63 followed with the DeVille trim that had better options.
The chassis had a wheelbase of 130 inches (3302 mm), with an overall length of 225 inches (5715 mm). The entire car weighed 4815 lbs. (2184 kg). It was also a 4-door, 6-window, pillarless hardtop Sedan. When it first rolled out of Cadillac’s iron cast gates, this model used to cost around $5,000. In today’s money, that would be the equivalent of $50,847.
The Series 62 engine was a 6.4L cast iron block V-8. While the iron used back then was heavier than today’s aluminum, it made for a sturdier engine capable of withstanding greater output forces by tuning it. It also had a power of 242 kW at 4800 rpm, and it was capable of producing 324 HP (329.5 PS) @4800 rpm. As I said, if... it still has an engine.
Even so, on top of just sitting pretty for what looks like years being exposed to the elements, it most probably was the victim of vermin infestation too. I’m talking cheese-eating ones that bully cats all day long on TV. They could have complemented the destruction of the exterior with damage from the interior, like an attack from both fronts sort of thing.
By chewing through the seats and God knows what else, they could have easily damaged the car’s wiring, rendering it completely useless. That should cost a buck or two to fix. You know, besides the rest of it.
Now whether the car turns out to be a quick fixer-upper or a five-year-long restoration project, only an expert at the “crime scene” could tell. At first glance, it looks like repairs could start around the $40,000-$50,000 mark, as some other people considered.
