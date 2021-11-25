This 1956 Cadillac Series 62 Had to Be Taken Apart to Be Revived as 556-HP Custom Beaut

The Cadillac Series 62 is one of those cars that don’t pop out on today’s custom market as much, even if technically it has all it takes to become a proper base for a worthwhile project. That’s probably why in the rare instances a special one does come under the spotlight, it’s guaranteed to catch the eye.
The 62 was born in the years of the Second World War and was around up until the new age of car design and engineering came about in the 1960s. It would go on to form the basis for the de Ville and Eldorado, which both started life as packages of the 62.
It’s unclear how many of the 62s survive to this day, but you can get one on the pre-owned market starting at about $20,000, if you’re lucky. That would probably land you a stock car, heavily used, and with issues here and there.
The 1956 example we have here is far from that, and this is why it is going under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January next year.
As you see it, the car is the result of seven years of work and “thousands of shop hours” performed by California-based Joe Peck Customs for the general build, and Albert Lara for the interior.
Before ending up looking like this, the base 62 had to be completely taken apart, and each bit “sandblasted, prepped and painted individually.” In the process of being put back together, it got significant upgrades as well.
The frame of the Cadillac was modified to make room for an LSA crate engine. It’s a supercharged piece, running Concept One pulley system and 6-speed automatic transmission, and it is capable of developing 556 horsepower.
Then, a new suspension system was added, complete with adjustable RideTech shocks on all corners. The rear end was replaced with a Ford 9-inch, a new stainless steel fuel tank was fitted, and the car gained Wilwood brakes. Power-steering and a power top that moves out of the way to reveal a red and black interior are also included in the mix.
The car rides on Cadillac wire wheels wrapped in Diamond Back red letter tires, a combination that gives the build an unmistakable vintage feel, and perfectly matches the original chrome and stainless pieces still left on the car.
Like most other vehicles selling in Scottsdale, this one too will go with no reserve, being a sort of confident gamble for the owner, as the one with the highest bid will get it, no matter the sum offered.
For reference on how much it could get, consider the fact valuation house Hagerty estimates a Concours-condition 1956 Cadillac Series 62 is worth at least $44,000.
It’s unclear how many of the 62s survive to this day, but you can get one on the pre-owned market starting at about $20,000, if you’re lucky. That would probably land you a stock car, heavily used, and with issues here and there.
The 1956 example we have here is far from that, and this is why it is going under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January next year.
As you see it, the car is the result of seven years of work and “thousands of shop hours” performed by California-based Joe Peck Customs for the general build, and Albert Lara for the interior.
Before ending up looking like this, the base 62 had to be completely taken apart, and each bit “sandblasted, prepped and painted individually.” In the process of being put back together, it got significant upgrades as well.
The frame of the Cadillac was modified to make room for an LSA crate engine. It’s a supercharged piece, running Concept One pulley system and 6-speed automatic transmission, and it is capable of developing 556 horsepower.
Then, a new suspension system was added, complete with adjustable RideTech shocks on all corners. The rear end was replaced with a Ford 9-inch, a new stainless steel fuel tank was fitted, and the car gained Wilwood brakes. Power-steering and a power top that moves out of the way to reveal a red and black interior are also included in the mix.
The car rides on Cadillac wire wheels wrapped in Diamond Back red letter tires, a combination that gives the build an unmistakable vintage feel, and perfectly matches the original chrome and stainless pieces still left on the car.
Like most other vehicles selling in Scottsdale, this one too will go with no reserve, being a sort of confident gamble for the owner, as the one with the highest bid will get it, no matter the sum offered.
For reference on how much it could get, consider the fact valuation house Hagerty estimates a Concours-condition 1956 Cadillac Series 62 is worth at least $44,000.