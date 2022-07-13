Clark Gable's 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Is Unique in So Many Ways

One of Cadillac's most iconic nameplates, the Series 62 debuted in 1940, right before the U.S. joined WW2 and automobile production came to a halt. The nameplate returned in 1946 and remained in production for almost two decades, becoming one of America's leading luxury vehicles.
The Series 62 is mostly famous for the finned beauties designed by Harley Earl and Bill Mitchell in the 1950s and 1960s. And, of course, the Coupe de Ville and Eldorado versions it spawned starting with the early 1950s. The first- and second-gen models don't get as much attention, which is a shame because they helped reshape both the brand and the luxury car market.
It was so revolutionary that American film actor Clark Gable, nicknamed "The King of Hollywood," commissioned a unique, coach-built version of the car.
While the 1940 Series 62 was still reminiscent of 1930s styling, 1941 saw Cadillac introduce a major redesign. The car became sleeker, lower, and wider, and gained the iconic egg-crate grille. The latter remained a staple of Cadillac styling for decades to come.
The company also debuted its first automatic transmission in 1941, but Gable got his car so early in the model year that his only choice was the three-speed manual. But why did he opt to have his Cadillac modified?
Well, apparently he was a fan of three-window coupes. Because the Series 62 had a five-window roof, he had the car sent to a Cadillac dealer that also had a coachbuilding company.
Not only he had the quarter windows filled in, but he also requested a raked windshield, white fabric over the entire roof (including the A-pillars), and to have all chrome removed from the front and rear fenders.
The resulting Cadillac was not only unique due to its three-window layout, but it was also devoid of many styling features that were common at the time. It also gave the Series 62 a two-tone look that wasn't available at the time. And I think it's drop-dead gorgeous.
Clark gave the car to his wife on their wedding anniversary, but she didn't get to enjoy it because she died in a plane crash. Unable to cope with her passing, Gable couldn't keep the car and sold it to Hollywood filmmaker Roy Del Ruth.
Fortunately, the Cadillac managed to survive all these decades and it's now parked in the Petersen Automotive Museum. A showpiece for more than 20 years now, the Clark Gable Series 62 was put into the spotlight in the museum's "Deep Dive" YouTube series. Check it out in the video below.
