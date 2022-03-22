1960 Cadillac Series 62 Last Licensed in 1973 Is Ready to Become a Modern Head Turner

The 1960 Series 62 was the second and final year of the sixth-generation model, with Cadillac then introducing a new version that was completely restyled for the model year 1962.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean General Motors no longer cared about the Series 62. It did, and the model year 1960 brought back the four-window and six-window hardtop sedans, while the convertible came with power windows and a two-way power seat.
The same equipment should be available on this Series 62, as this Cadillac is a convertible that spent years in storage, hoping someone would give it another chance to return to the road.
The vehicle was last licensed in 1973, according to eBay seller joninslc, so it’s pretty clear it’s been a while since the last time it was driven on a public road. The engine turns over by hand, we’re being told, but on the other hand, we don’t know if it can still start or not.
No further specifics have been offered, but we already know the 1960 Cadillac Series 62 was offered with a 390 (6.4-liter) V8 as the only engine in the lineup. The V8 was paired with a 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, with no other options available for customers.
The photos clearly show this Cadillac requires a full restoration, with the rust causing significant damage to the floors and the trunk. These are typically the areas that fall victim to rust, so whoever buys the car should first and foremost fix them.
Based entirely on the provided photos, this Caddy is clearly worth a second chance, but anyone interested in giving it a full restoration should go check it out in person. This is because the car seems to exhibit some signs of previous damage, so a visual inspection should help determine just how much you’ll have to fix during a restoration.
The bidding starts at $16,000, and this is without a doubt ambitious. What’s more, the seller has enabled a Buy It Now price of $21,500.
