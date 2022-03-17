Automatic Lane Change and Trailering Coming To Select Cadillac Models via OTA

GM’s Super Cruise is considered one of the most capable semi-autonomous driving systems out there. It will become a lot smarter starting this summer when GM will deploy Automatic Lane Change and Trailering capabilities to select vehicles.
Consumer Reports assessed the automated driving systems in January and praised GM’s Super Cruise for the safety checks baked-in to ensure drivers remain alert throughout an automated driving session. The conclusion contrasted with what the organization had to say about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology. GM continues to improve Super Cruise and a next over-the-air (OTA) update aims to make it a lot smarter starting this summer.
According to a GM announcement first reported by Endgadget, owners of 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will be able to purchase Automatic Lane Change capabilities. Additionally, 2021 Cadillac Escalade owners will be eligible to access the Trailering capability, which allows for hands-free driving while towing a trailer. Both new features will come to Cadillac vehicles via an OTA update that will be rolled out this summer.
“With Automatic Lane Change enabled, Super Cruise can indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols,” Cadillac states. “Trailering allows the driver the opportunity to pull a trailer, camper, and more while driving hands-free. Your commute will never be the same.”
The new features will be available to other vehicles in the future, provided they will have the required Super Cruise hardware installed. For now, the upgrade is only available to 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade, and GM says around 12,000 vehicles are eligible. The Trailering capability on the Escalade is not compatible with the Automatic Lane Change feature, so this function will not be available while towing.
It’s also worth noting that the new functions will not be offered for free. The upgrade's price was not confirmed by Cadillac at this stage, probably because GM hasn’t figured out the pricing strategy yet.
“Eligible customers will receive communication from Cadillac about pricing, and how they can purchase and install these new upgrades in the near future,” a GM spokesperson told Engadget via email.
Even if you don’t opt to pay for the upgrade, the Super Cruise will continue to work as it currently does. Cadillac is at the forefront of GM’s automated driving technology and its customers will be the first to gain new capabilities as they become available. Starting next year, Ultra Cruise is expected to greatly enhance Super Cruise capabilities with hands-free driving onto city streets.
According to a GM announcement first reported by Endgadget, owners of 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will be able to purchase Automatic Lane Change capabilities. Additionally, 2021 Cadillac Escalade owners will be eligible to access the Trailering capability, which allows for hands-free driving while towing a trailer. Both new features will come to Cadillac vehicles via an OTA update that will be rolled out this summer.
“With Automatic Lane Change enabled, Super Cruise can indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols,” Cadillac states. “Trailering allows the driver the opportunity to pull a trailer, camper, and more while driving hands-free. Your commute will never be the same.”
The new features will be available to other vehicles in the future, provided they will have the required Super Cruise hardware installed. For now, the upgrade is only available to 2021 CT4, CT5 and Escalade, and GM says around 12,000 vehicles are eligible. The Trailering capability on the Escalade is not compatible with the Automatic Lane Change feature, so this function will not be available while towing.
It’s also worth noting that the new functions will not be offered for free. The upgrade's price was not confirmed by Cadillac at this stage, probably because GM hasn’t figured out the pricing strategy yet.
“Eligible customers will receive communication from Cadillac about pricing, and how they can purchase and install these new upgrades in the near future,” a GM spokesperson told Engadget via email.
Even if you don’t opt to pay for the upgrade, the Super Cruise will continue to work as it currently does. Cadillac is at the forefront of GM’s automated driving technology and its customers will be the first to gain new capabilities as they become available. Starting next year, Ultra Cruise is expected to greatly enhance Super Cruise capabilities with hands-free driving onto city streets.