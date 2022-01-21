Consumer Reports Changes the Way They Assess Safety, Tesla Fans Will Be Furious

Consumer Reports is about to release their latest automotive Top Pick list, but this time there will be drama. This is why CR took the time to explain their new assessment methodology in regards to the advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). Specifically, CR will evaluate whether the driver monitoring systems in the vehicles are doing a good job at encouraging safe driving. The move is a major blow to Tesla, which will not make it to the Consumer Reports Top Pick list.
The new rating will add two points to a vehicle’s Overall Score if it features a system that encourages safe driving as part of the model’s active driving assistance package. This can be achieved using driver monitoring systems and alerts to keep the driver alert at all times, even when the car drives under semi-automated helpers.
So far, only Ford’s BlueCruise and GM’s Super Cruise qualify to earn these additional points. The matter will get worse starting with 2024 since the vehicles that have active driving assistance but lack adequate driver monitoring will lose 2 points from the Overall Score. This will increase to 4 points for the 2026 models.
Both GM’s and Ford’s systems use driver monitoring features that force the driver to stay alert at all times, and they are pretty aggressive in doing that. Consumer Reports found that GM’s Super Cruise will slow the car down and will eventually stop it if the driver does not respond to repeated warnings.
Ford’s BlueCruise goes even further, by briefly engaging the brakes to give the driver a jolt before it too slows the car to s stop. Neither system will allow semi-automated driving when the driver monitoring camera is covered.
Tesla’s FSD in Model S and Model X was tested with software version 11.0 and the results were worrying. The driver can fully cover the driver monitoring camera and the automated driving functions still work, which defeats the purpose of driver monitoring. Further on, Consumer Reports found the warning inadequate, taking too long to intervene. The Autopilot also fails to warn the driver when he is not keeping his eyes on the road as long as the hands are on the wheel.
A similar assessing system was announced by the IIHS earlier, but the safety body still tinkers with how they will evaluate the driver monitoring systems. Further details are expected to surface in the coming months, though. At that point, Tesla will see its vehicles lose their safety accolades and will most certainly not ignore the situation anymore. For now, Tesla was not available to comment on the new findings by Consumer Reports. As you know, Tesla does not have a public relations department anymore.
