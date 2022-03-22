Nissan Ariya Will Start at €46,400 ($51,114) in France, Cost Up To €60,400 ($66,537)

Nissan is spending a lot of time and resources promoting its e-4ORCE traction system for the new Ariya. What it is not doing so far is showing journalists and consumers what a vehicle with this option actually does. At least the Japanese company is now telling everyone how much it will charge for it: €60,400 ($66,537 at the current exchange rate) in France.
It seems that the French website is the only one disclosing the Ariya prices so far. The entry-level version will be called 63 kWh Advance. As the name denounces, 63 kWh is the capacity of the battery pack. Nissan states the electric SUV will have a WLTP range of 403 kilometers (250 miles) if you agree to pay €46,400 ($51,114). Deliveries will start in the summer.
The intermediate derivative is the 87 kWh Evolve. Apart from the e-4ORCE system, it seems this version could be called more accurately as the top of the line. Its 87-kWh battery pack makes it travel 520 km (323 mi) and will cost French customers €57,400 ($63,232). This is also an electric vehicle that people will get in the summer.
When Nissan talks about the 87 kWh e-4ORCE Evolve, the waiting is immediately longer: it will only be available in the autumn. For those willing to wait, it will offer a range of 493 km (306 mi), a 0-to-100-kph (62-mph) time of 5.7 seconds, and a price tag of €60,400 ($66,537). As you must have noticed, that means that the e-4ORCE system costs €3,000 ($3,305).
Nissan also speaks about the possibility of adding a 22-kW onboard charger as an expensive option to the Ariya: €1,000 ($1,102). However, the most significant cost of choosing this equipment has is waiting even more for the electric crossover. The Japanese carmaker warns that those willing to have the stronger onboard charger will have to sit back for one year: deliveries for the vehicle with this equipment will only start in March 2023.
The intermediate derivative is the 87 kWh Evolve. Apart from the e-4ORCE system, it seems this version could be called more accurately as the top of the line. Its 87-kWh battery pack makes it travel 520 km (323 mi) and will cost French customers €57,400 ($63,232). This is also an electric vehicle that people will get in the summer.
When Nissan talks about the 87 kWh e-4ORCE Evolve, the waiting is immediately longer: it will only be available in the autumn. For those willing to wait, it will offer a range of 493 km (306 mi), a 0-to-100-kph (62-mph) time of 5.7 seconds, and a price tag of €60,400 ($66,537). As you must have noticed, that means that the e-4ORCE system costs €3,000 ($3,305).
Nissan also speaks about the possibility of adding a 22-kW onboard charger as an expensive option to the Ariya: €1,000 ($1,102). However, the most significant cost of choosing this equipment has is waiting even more for the electric crossover. The Japanese carmaker warns that those willing to have the stronger onboard charger will have to sit back for one year: deliveries for the vehicle with this equipment will only start in March 2023.