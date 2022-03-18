Coach-Built 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Shooting Brake Makes the CTS-V Wagon Lame

Classic Cadillacs are fantastic. Classic station wagons are even more so. But only on a handful of occasions have the two forces teamed up to make something unforgettable. This is a 1975 Eldorado, and yes, GM themselves signed off on its construction.
This is not a DIY botch job. It comes to us from one of GMs own authorized body customizers of the 1970s, a company called Wisco Coachbuilding. The work this little company performed on this Eldorado makes for a product so satisfying to stare at it, may as well be a piece of abstract art.
The bizarre shooting brake hump where the passenger doors usually rest is enough of a brain scrambler by itself. But the hand-stitched tonneau cover that covers the car from trunk to front windscreen shows there was a level of quality above and beyond that of even Cadillac themselves in the mid-1970s. Under the hood of this beast is a monster within itself, the 500-cubic inch (eight-plus-liter) V8 engine.
Before the days when the best Cadillacs all had LS-based engines, the brand had this engine as the cornerstone of the brand's lineup. Elsewhere in the car, you'll find everything in just about tip-top shape. The amber paint color appears to show a minimum of scuffs and scratches, and the dog dish-style hubcaps have been spared from a life of dents and dings. Inside, the leather interior appears to still be softer than the couches in most people's houses.
When you realize this Eldorado is one of two on the entire planet made in the 1975 model year, suddenly, it makes sense why this near 50-year-old land barge is selling on Facebook marketplace out of Warwick, New York for $30,000 before taxes and fees. Considering a used Cadillac CTS-V wagon is $15,000 more expensive, that's one hell of a bargain.
