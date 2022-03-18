Cute 1980 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Is Everything You Need, Sells With No Reserve

Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia was a great camper that impressed in its heydays and it still looks stylish more than 40 years later. Today it also comes with the bonus that you can buy one for a reasonable amount of money. The one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is in great shape and sells with no reserve, so you can grab it at a discount if you play your cards well.
The T3 was the final generation of the rear-engined Volkswagens, and this 1980 Volkswagen Vanagon also sports one of the last air-cooled engines. The 2.0-liter flat-four is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. According to the listing, the engine was overhauled in 2020 by V.S.A. VW Shop in Long Beach, California, with the fuel injection system, clutch, and ignition switch replaced. The car was serviced in preparation for the sale, and many components have been replaced, including the ignition coil, spark plugs and leads, distributor cap, fuel pressure regulator, and vacuum pipes.
A look at the underside of the van reveals a clean sight with no signs of leaks and almost no rust, showing this Vanagon has been properly taken care of. Equally impressive is the interior, where all the Westfalia magic resides. The furniture looks lovely, with few signs of wear and tear, and it offers everything you need on an adventure trip.
Like many Westfalia campers of the time, this Vanagon features a white fiberglass Westfalia camper top that allows the campers to stand. There are Thule roof bars to fix stuff like surfboards or skis and connections for water and gas on the side.
The kitchenette comes with a refrigerator and a two-burner stove, while the convertible bed doubles as a living area when not in use. The cabin is heated using the cabin heater, but there's no air conditioning system onboard. The interior lighting uses LEDs, while a Blaupunkt AM/FM CD stereo keeps the party going.
Although there is a spirited discussion in the comments section of this listing, there are only four bids in three days, with the highest at $8,800. Being a no-reserve sale means the highest bidder will drive off with this camper, no matter how low the final price is. In a recent auction, an equally impressive but newer Westfalia sold for $20,250, so this could be a sweeter deal in the end.
