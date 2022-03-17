Rare 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon Is Longing for Attention

The C3 Chevrolet Corvette was a popular sports car at the time but had one big flaw: the lack of useable trunk space. The problem was solved by private builders with aftermarket conversion kits, but their spread was minimal. This is why a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is ultimately a very rare offering and expected to fetch a considerable amount of money at a Bring a Trailer auction.

16 photos