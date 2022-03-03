Tuner Gives the GTC4Lusso a Facelift, Paying Homage to Ferrari's Past

Production of the Ferrari GTC4Lusso officially ceased two years ago, and rather than go on with the Shooting Brake body style, the Maranello company decided to call it a day and do what everyone else does: make an SUV.
As a result, a direct successor of the four-seater isn’t in the pipeline, as it will be replaced by the Purosangue when it premieres later this year.
The high-rider has already leaked, revealing its design, and instead of waiting for it to launch, like every other deep-pocketed enthusiast with a soft spot for the Prancing Horse, Afzal Kahn decided to literally give the GTC4Lusso a facelift.
Named the GTC4 Grand Edition, Kahn’s latest creation has new handcrafted front fenders, and smaller headlamps. The side gills have grown in size, and the grille has been reworked, and now features additional lighting units. The tuner says that these changes were inspired by some of Ferrari’s past models, such as the 1957 250 Testa Rossa, and 2019 Monza SP2.
A fatter chin spoiler has been attached to the bumper, and the whole car wears a blue paint finish, bedecked by white lines. Additional contrast is being provided by the yellow brake calipers, visible from behind the new forged wheels, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear, wrapped in 255/35 and 315/30 Continental 5 P tires, respectively.
“I was looking for something that I can use as an everyday supercar, only with four seats,” said Afzal Khan. “The only car I could think of that also has the elements of a Shooting Brake was the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. The only thing that let the car down was the nose cone. Therefore, I wanted to create my own vision, which paid homage to Ferrari. If they created a new facelift model, I believe this is what it would look like.”
This is where the work ended and, since the tuner didn’t say anything about the powertrain, we are going to assume that the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 soldiers on untouched, making 680 hp (690 ps / 507 kW) and 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque. This enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds in the stock GTC4Lusso, which can keep going up to 208 mph (335 kph).
