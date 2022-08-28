1969 Plymouth Road Runner A12 Was Drag Raced for Years, Now It's a 1-of-1 Gem

Introduced in 1968, the Plymouth Road Runner became an instant hit, moving almost 45,000 units in its first year in the market. 1969 was even better, and it went into the history books as the nameplate's best year, with 79,000 units ordered.
Based on this figure alone, the 1969 Road Runner is far from rare. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find certain versions of the muscle car, especially if you're looking for numbers-matching survivors or Concours-ready examples. HEMI-equipped cars, for instance, are particularly rare.
Because Plymouth sold only 356 coupes and 421 hardtops that year. HEMI drop-tops are almost impossible to find, as only 10 of them were ordered in this configuration. Then we have Road Runners equipped with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8. And I'm not talking about the four-barrel carburetor version rated at 375 horsepower.
Nope, I'm talking about the Six Barrel version, which came with three two-barrel Holley carburetors and a healthy 390 horsepower on tap. This engine was added to the lineup halfway through the 1969 model year as part of the A12 option package.
Also available on the Dodge Super Bee, the A12 bundle included not only the high-performance 440 V8 but also a Dana 60 rear end with 4.10 gears and a Sure-Grip differential, as well as a heavy-duty radiator. About 1,400 Road Runners were ordered with option A12, but they can be narrowed down even further based on body style (coupe or hardtop) and transmission choice.
The A12 you're looking at here, fitted with an automatic gearbox, is a one-of-one gem according to the Lift Off Hood registry. And it's all thanks to the color combo, which brings together a B7 Jamaica Blue body, a white vinyl top, and a white interior. And needless to say, it looks downright stunning from every angle.
But as you might have already guessed, this isn't one of those extremely rare cars that were babied from day one and soldiered on almost flawless for 50 years. This Road Runner was restored to almost original specifications sometime in the 1990s. And I say "almost" because it has only one flaw: the 440-6 under the hood is not a numbers-matching unit. It is a period-correct mill, though.
But there's a good reason why the A12 no longer has its original V8. You see, until it was restored in the 1990s, this Road Runner spent most of its life at the drag strip with a HEMI powerplant under the hood. And its racing career also explains why the odo shows only 35,000 original miles (56,327 km).
What happened to the original 440 V8? Well, we have no idea, but the ad says that the replacement engine has the original carburetors, intake, air cleaner, and manifolds. The original Dana 60 rear end is also in the car., while the transmission has been rebuilt.
Located just outside of Rochester, New York, the A12 is for sale, but the owner wants $120,000 to let it go. That's a bit steep for an A12 that's missing its numbers-matching V8 since examples that still have them usually go for $100 to $110K. There's a "make offer" option on the Hemmings listing, though. Is the one-of-one status worth the premium? Let me know in the comments.
