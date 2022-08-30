2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Widebody Makes Digital Road Trips With Ritzy Rooftop Box

Look, we better face it and get on with our CGI lives. No matter how hard one tries, some people will never be convinced the summer may be over during the rest of the year’s nine months.
Besides, right now, the hottest season of them all is still in full effect, even if only for just a few more hours. So, we better capitalize on the last couple of days from the 2022 summer season and plan a cool, feisty road trip, even if only virtually.
This is probably the gist of this lemonade-painted digital widebody project, although, the virtual artist better known as “carmstyledesign” on social media, does not provide any hints towards its ultimate destination. At least this is what we like to think about when seeing a flashy, neon green/yellow, slammed, and widebody Cadillac Escalade-V sporting a crazy, color-matched rooftop box!
Just a few days ago, the pixel master provided his widebody vision of the stunning 2023 Caddy Escalade-V high-performance SUV and someone quickly commented on YouTube that he thinks “wheels are perfect, the front grille is perfect, the only thing missing is the hole in the roof for the machine gun turrets!” Well, as it turns out, that author’s signature “thank you for watching, stay tuned” really had a related meaning.
Luckily, he did not transform his dreamy Caddy Escalade-V widebody project into a “killing machine.” And, instead, opted to perform a stand-out in any crowd paint switcheroo from the subtle Satin Gray to this crazy virtual hue that makes it look like a humongous lemon. Plus, there were also some digital holes drilled into the roof – though, again, they were not meant for any warfare tools.
Instead, the CGI expert rekindled the quirky rooftop box love affair from the previous, 1,000-hp widebody Lambo Aventador SVJ and fitted the Caddy Escalade-V with its own, matching travel piece. Now they both look equally cool and evenly matched for bonkers digital ideas…
