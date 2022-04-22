1,000-HP Widebody Lambo Aventador SVJ Packs Crazy, Digitally-Matched Rooftop Box

Over in the real world, Lamborghini is diligently preparing not only the upgraded Urus super-SUV but also its next Performante evolutionary step. Alas, the virtual automotive realm still cannot get enough of their “oldies-but-goldies” Aventador SVJs just yet.
Sure, all the OEM hype is naturally focused on the 20,000th Huracan and the upcoming Urus update but people might not care that much if the Aventador V12 flagship may or may not have fully gone out of production (reportedly, they may restart the lines because of the Felicity Ace fire). Especially when they dwell across the virtual interstate like this particular CGI expert.
The virtual artist better known as Carmstyledesign on social media has a great habit of dialing up the slammed widebody atmosphere beyond eleven with its cool digital projects and – luckily for us – does not have major preferences. So, about anything goes: old and new, muscle cars and Euro supercars, sometimes even trucks – including the Class 8 variety!
Interestingly, he sometimes circles back to an older design to give us a fresh POV. Such was recently the case with this yellow raging bull, a Lambo Aventador SVJ dressed up in widebody garb and wearing it like supercar kings. While the first time it was mostly stationary and only swapped paintjobs for the sake of experiencing different mind-numbing CGI nuances, this time around, things got a little precipitated.
The yellow menace is taken out of parking for a quick digital spin on a glorious mountain-surrounded interstate and it does not face the corner-carving road trip alone. Instead, the author decided that whoever drives the custom SVJ also needs more oomph to stand out in a supercar crowd, plus additional space for luggage. Thus, the new digital Aventador SVJ project also comes with a 1,000-horsepower V12 engine and a matching, yellow-and-black aerodynamic rooftop box neatly secured on top of it!
