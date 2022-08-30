Maverick-Based Ford Bronco II Tremor Seems Digitally Ready for Lots of Banter

Released as the sixth generation during the past summer, the reinvented Ford Bronco has decades of inspiration to take from, and all at a moment’s notice. But what if the next order of CGI business is to carve a fresh path?
Slowly but steadily, the layers of mystery surrounding the series’ third model year are peeling off. So, after some special editions and the mighty ‘Braptor’ (Bronco Raptor), the 2023 model year is allegedly coming with subtle changes, such as the new MOD tops in black and white. And that probably means the next iteration will bring a carefully planned refresh.
But of course, some people cannot wait for the Blue Oval company to officially introduce the facelifted 2024 or 2025 Ford Bronco and like to take matters into their own hands. Or, rather, place them at the tip of their CGI brushes. Here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle our car dreams, and now CGI-cooks a potential new Bronco refresh.
Just recently, he imagined a three-door Ford Bronco Series II Raptor with lots of second-generation, 1980s inspiration but also a huge chunk of 2023/2024 Ford Ranger Raptor styling DNA. Now, after some fans asked the pixel master to start at the bottom of the U.S. pickup truck food chain, he obliged and developed the more relaxed Ford Bronco II Tremor based on the Maverick unibody compact pickup truck.
Naturally, the color, the stance, the previous inspiration from the past – they all bunked up to provide his social media fans lots of cannon fodder to start the banter. Some argued if this even has Bronco II potential or not, some want this instead of the Bronco Sport, while others kicked off the proceeds for “this would be the perfect vehicle to run away from the police with” O.J. Simpson jokes. And the badinage is not over yet…
But of course, some people cannot wait for the Blue Oval company to officially introduce the facelifted 2024 or 2025 Ford Bronco and like to take matters into their own hands. Or, rather, place them at the tip of their CGI brushes. Here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle our car dreams, and now CGI-cooks a potential new Bronco refresh.
Just recently, he imagined a three-door Ford Bronco Series II Raptor with lots of second-generation, 1980s inspiration but also a huge chunk of 2023/2024 Ford Ranger Raptor styling DNA. Now, after some fans asked the pixel master to start at the bottom of the U.S. pickup truck food chain, he obliged and developed the more relaxed Ford Bronco II Tremor based on the Maverick unibody compact pickup truck.
Naturally, the color, the stance, the previous inspiration from the past – they all bunked up to provide his social media fans lots of cannon fodder to start the banter. Some argued if this even has Bronco II potential or not, some want this instead of the Bronco Sport, while others kicked off the proceeds for “this would be the perfect vehicle to run away from the police with” O.J. Simpson jokes. And the badinage is not over yet…